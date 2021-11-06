Spread the love



















Coast Guard Karnataka Rescues 7 Fishermen from IFB ‘Varda Vinayaka’ under Fire

Mangaluru: The timely and swift action by the Indian Coast Guard had saved the lives of 7 fishermen in distress due to fire engulfed on a fishing boat IFB Varda Vinayaka-I (IND KA 02 MM 4495) due to a short circuit in the wheelhouse. The fishing boat was at a distance of 10 NM from Karwar lighthouse.

On receipt of a message by MRSC New Mangalore at 2200 h on 05 Nov 21 from CSP Malpe sources, C-155 from Karwar was sailed during night hours at 2215 h for SAR MISSION for an assessment of the incident and evacuation of fishermen. Apparently, the fishing boat had 7 fishermen on onboard. ICGS C-155 reached datum at 2215 h and immediately swung into action of dousing the fire after ascertaining all 7 crew shifted to nearby fishing boat IFB Vajra Regd No. IND KA 02 MM 4705.

C-155 braving the inclement weather took 3 hours to completely douse the seat of fire. On assessing that there was no further possibility of fire out-break, C-155 provided all assistance to IFB Vajra for towing the ill-fated IFB to Karwar Fishing Harbour. On completion of rescue mission C-155 handed over the subject vessel to CSP Karwar Boat at sea by 0400h on 07 Nov for further investigations. Thereafter, C-155 entered Karwar at 0530 h on 07 Nov.

All 07 fishermen are in a healthy state and all possible moral support to fishermen was provided by ICG.

