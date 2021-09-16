Spread the love



















Coast Guard Rescues 11 Fishermen from a Fishing Boat in Danger in Mid- Sea

Mangaluru: A fishing boat with 11 fishermen on board, which was facing danger mid-sea after the boat engine went dead due to complications, was rescued by the ship of the Indian Coast Guard, an incident that took place on Wednesday September 15.

The fishing boat, ‘Sagar Samrat’, had faced trouble 35 nautical miles off Malpe port in the middle of the sea. On Tuesday evening, it had requested the Coast Guard for emergency rescue. The Coast Guard contingent along with its ICG ship, Rajdoot, had reached the spot from Mangaluru at around 11 pm but because of strong wind, rescue operations could not be continued.

In the morning, when the velocity of the wind diminished, the fishing boat along with its fishermen were towed to the seashore. Near the Malpe port, the boat was handed over to the fisheries department. At the request of the fisheries department, the Coast Guard has been patrolling the Arabian Sea.

