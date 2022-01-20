Coastal Karnataka’s First Successful Robotic Whipple Surgery done at A J Hospital

Mangaluru: A 65-year-old male hailing from Sullia Taluk was diagnosed with pancreas cancer. He needed a major surgery called WHIPPLE PD, which involves the removal of multiple organs and major reconstruction. This was done with an advanced state of the art robot by a team of Doctors viz., Gastro Onco-surgeons Dr Rohan Shetty and Dr Ashwin Alva, supported by anaesthetist Dr Harish Karanth and Medical Gastroenterologist Dr Raghavendra Prasad. The patient had an excellent recovery and was discharged within 7 days of surgery.

This is the first of its kind robotic Whipple surgery for Coastal Karnataka with only a few centres in India achieving this milestone till now. A.J. Hospital & Research Centre wishes to do many more such advanced surgeries in future for the benefit of the Coastal Karnataka population.

Robotic surgeries are the latest advances in medical care helping in precision surgeries, faster recovery and lesser morbidity.