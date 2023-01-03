Coastal Security Police along with Students Clean Up Beaches in Bengre & Panambur



Mangaluru: Following the UN ocean conference in Lisbon, Portugal, India committed to protect 30% of its oceans, waters, and lands by 2030 in a phased manner. After the conference, India announced that it will conduct the cleanliness awareness campaign along India’s huge coastline as part of the mission. The significance of this clean-up drive is to spread awareness regarding the intense littering of plastics in the ocean waters, which has become a threat to marine life. Several studies have suggested that use of plastics forms over 50% of ocean litter which harms marine biodiversity, human health, and the economy. Especially during the monsoon season, India witnessed an enormous amount of micro plastics along the coastline.

This mission was launched in association with Indian Coast Guard, Environment Ministry, National Disaster Management Authority, Akhil Vidyarth Parishad, Students for development, and various other organizations. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, this campaign will bring a mass behavioural change among the people which in turn will contribute to a huge environmental conservation. The Ministry also suggested three main goals of the drive that are to consume judiciously, dispose carefully, and segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at home.

This massive step is also part of India’s fight against plastic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls to completely restrict the use of plastics in a phased mission. In regard to that on 1 st July 2022, India banned the use, manufacture, or distribution of plastics across the country. The huge beach cleaning campaign began its operation on 3 rd July, 2022 and since then many organizations have come forward to join in the Beach Clean Up campaign. This mega cleanliness campaign named as Swachch Sagar, Surakshit Sagar aims to educate people regarding reducing marine litter and minimizing the use of plastics.

On 1 January 2023, the District Administration along with Mangaluru City Corporation, Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists Union among others joined in beach clean up at Panambur beach, and they collected a huge amount of waste scattered on the beach. Simultaneously the Coastal Security Police based at Tannirbhavi also launched their clean up campaign starting on 30 December 2022 and culminating on 2 January 2023, where along with students of various Dakshina Kannada Panchayat schools/colleges cleaned the beaches at Bengre and Panambur, resulting in collecting tonnes of waste.

Speaking on the closing day of the campaign, Dinesh Kumar, the Police Inspector at Coastal Security Police said, ” I am overwhelmed with the support received from all you students, along with our CSP staff in cleaning up the beaches at Bengre and Panambur. Our aim was to bring awareness among the people not to discard waste, especially plastic bottles, which will pollute the water and are also harmful for sea animals. Oceans, which account for 70 percent of the surface of our planet, play a pivotal role in the health of our planet and those who inhabit it. Unfortunately, our oceans are polluted. There are many causes of ocean pollution. Of all the facts, there is one constant: most pollution in our oceans begins on land and is caused by humans”.

He further said, ” Ocean pollution has many consequences that directly and indirectly affect marine life, as well as humans. Sea animals are common victims of ocean pollution. Marine animals also mistake small plastic debris for food or become entangled in or strangled by plastic bags and discarded fishing nets. Pollutants in the ocean make their way back to humans. Small organisms ingest toxins and are eaten by larger predators, many of which are seafood that we eventually eat. Given the long-term, disastrous effects of ocean pollution, anything we can do to avoid contaminating our seas is a good idea”.

.In conclusion, he said, “The more trash you pick up and properly dispose of, the less waste goes into our oceans. One of the simplest ways to reduce ocean pollution is to properly dispose of plastics and other recyclable materials, so they don’t end up in the ocean The only way to really make a difference is to stop plastics from entering the ocean in the first place by stemming its source – and this can only be achieved when plastic producers are made accountable. I ask you all to spread the awareness among your friends and family to keep the environment clean and plastic free”.

