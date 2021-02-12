Spread the love



















Cobra Halts Traffic for 30 Minutes at Kalsanka Junction

Udupi: The movement of vehicles came to an abrupt halt for 30 minutes at the busy Kalsanka Junction after a cobra suddenly appeared on the road on February 11.

While the cobra was crossing the road, motorists and the traffic police noticed it. Suddenly the traffic police on duty halted the traffic and allowed the Cobra across the road safely.

It took nearly half an hour for the Cobra to cross the road. Motorists waited patiently as the Cobra moved slowly across the hot surface of the road.

A few motorists took photographs and some captured the movement of the Cobra by recording it in their mobile.

As soon as the Cobra crossed the road, it was caught and taken for treatment.



