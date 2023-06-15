Cocaine worth Rs 26.5 cr concealed in thermocol balls seized at Delhi airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) announced on Thursday that they seized 1,922 grams of cocaine worth Rs 26.5 crore, which was sent from Brazil through a courier consignment.

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) announced on Thursday that they seized 1,922 grams of cocaine worth Rs 26.5 crore, which was sent from Brazil through a courier consignment.

“Based on specific intelligence developed by the DRI, a courier consignment arriving at the New Courier Terminal in New Delhi was put on hold and examined by DRI officers. This led to the recovery of 1,922 grams of cocaine, with a street value of Rs 26.5 crore,” said an official.

The DRI officer further stated that the consignment arrived in two boxes from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was declared as containing “Table Center” (a decorative object).

Upon opening the boxes, two crystal glassware decorative bowls (one in each box) were found, along with hundreds of thermocol balls used for cushioning the glassware.

“Upon careful examination, it was observed that some of the thermocol balls were slightly heavier (1-2 grams only) than the rest. After cutting open all the thermocol balls, it was discovered that 972 out of 10,000 balls contained polythene balls filled with a white-coloured powder,” said the official.

The white-coloured powder inside the thermocol balls tested positive for cocaine in the preliminary test.

A total of about 1,922 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 26.5 crore, has been recovered and seized under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation into the matter is going on.

Like this: Like Loading...