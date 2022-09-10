Coco Gauff set to break into WTA Top 10 for the first time



Florida (USA): American Coco Gauff will make her Top 10 debut in singles when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday, becoming the youngest player to reach this ranking bracket in 16 years.

Gauff’s spot within the Top 10 was secured following her run to the US Open quarterfinals.

At 18 years and 183 days old, Gauff will be the youngest woman to debut in the Top 10 since 17-year-old Nicole Vaidisova in 2006. She is also the youngest American to achieve the feat since Serena Williams at age 17 in 1999.

In addition to making the last eight at the US Open, Gauff has enjoyed a stellar season in 2022, highlighted by her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

The teenager also advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 250 Adelaide International and WTA 500 bett1 open (Berlin), and reached the quarterfinals at WTA 1000 events at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha), National Bank Open (Toronto) and WTA 500 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose).

She will be the third American to make her Top 10 debut this season, following in the footsteps of Danielle Collins in January and Jessica Pegula in June.

This is the second major ranking milestone for Gauff this season. She earned the WTA World No 1 doubles ranking in August, where she became the second-youngest player in history to achieve this feat.

