CODP and ISD Staff Celebrate Christmas

Mangaluru: December 22, a day when the staff of CODP and ISD set aside their office and field work and came together to celebrate Christmas, the birth of Christ Child Jesus at Mother Theresa hall, CODP.

The programme began with an invocation. Patricia Rodrigues welcomed the gathering.

welcomed the chief guest, donors, well-wishers, Sisters of Bethany and Brigitine convents and other participants.

Addressing the gathering Director of CODP Fr Vincent D Souza said that Christmas is a festival of peace, forgiveness, sharing happiness with each other and spreading love among our friends, relatives and the neighbourhood. He then wished all the participants a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023.

The Director of Canara Communications Centre Fr Anil was the chief guest. He wished all the participants a Happy Christmas and Happy New Year 2023. Fr Anil said that “Jesus is a born Hero.” He is divine and human in the heart. He also said that Jesus suffered on the Cross to save us from sin. He mentioned that just like Jesus, we should also work in society for peace and unity.

In acknowledgement of the service by the staff, a small token of appreciation was presented to the achievers of 2022. Christmas carols were sung by CODP staff. This was followed by a short comedy skit on “Family” presented by Cyril and his team from Paldane Parish.

Coordinator CODP Peter Paul D Souza delivered the vote of thanks.