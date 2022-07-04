CODP disburses scholarships to poor and needy students

Mangaluru: On July 4th, 2022, Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese Fr Maxim Noronha disbursed financial aid to needy students, belonging to all faiths, toward the continuation of their school/college education. The programme began with a prayer led by CODP staff and was compered by Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP.

Fr Vincent first welcomed the Vicar General and all students along with their parents who attended the program. In his address to the gathering, Fr Vincent said that CODP, on behalf of Mangalore Diocese, disburses financial aid to needy students every year. He then briefed the gathering about the various developmental activities carried out by CODP for the upliftment of the marginalized people.

Msgr. Maxim Noronha distributed scholarship aid to beneficiaries present. In his speech, he said that every student should have the urge or desire to keep studying. Motivating the students to help other poor students by their personal contribution after they get jobs, he said, the cheerful giver receives in hundredfold.”

The aid distribution program was followed by short information about various government schemes for minorities and how to avail them by Fr Vincent D’Souza.

Also, there was an awareness program on Natural Resource Management given by Ms Lenet Deena Gonsalves, Program Manager of CODP.

Mr Stephen Pinto, Advisor of EDUCARE Trust was the guest of honour present on the dais, who distributed cheques to college students.

Mr Praveen Crasta, Mrs Veena D’Souza, Mrs Lynet Fernandes, Mrs Philomena D’Souza and Mrs Osvita D’Souza of CODP assisted in distributing the cheques and vouchers to the needy students.