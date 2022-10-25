CODP organizes two days Seminar on OET

Mangaluru: Two day free seminar on Occupational English Test (OET) – Strategies and Tips, was held by Canara Organization for Development and Peace ® (CODP) on 24th and 25th October 2022 at CODP Mangalore, for health professionals.

Rev. Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP welcomed Rev. Fr Saleen Joseph, certified Tutor for OET; Sr Aileen Mathias, Vice Principal of Athena Institute of Health Science, Mangalore and also the participants. He mentioned the importance and objectives of the seminar.

Sr Aileen explained about the right attitudes of students. They should first ‘Develop themselves and then only help others’. She stressed on hard work and the right kind of attitude in the life of a health professional. She wished success to CODP OET free online coaching which has a batch of 120 students.

Thereafter, Fr Saleen Joseph mentor of Eduskills International took up the sessions. The sessions were delivered through talks on OET, group discussions and presentations, interaction and also an online program.

