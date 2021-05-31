Spread the love



















CODP reaches out to Lockdown Affected People

Mangaluru: The CODP (Canara Organization for Development & Peace), the Mangalore Diocesan institute for charity, distributed the second instalment of Covid relief food kits to 190 families on 30th May 2021. 190 food kits were distributed to casual labourers who lost income due to lockdown.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha himself was present during the distribution at Padavinangadi, Marakada and Kotimura (Kulshekar). The Bishop said that God loves all, when we help others, God helps us. God’s love is expressed through human beings of goodwill.

Earlier on 23rd May, CODP had helped 100 families at Sunkadakatte, Konchadi, Raikatte and Haleangady. These relief works were as per the request of the office bearers of Dalit Sangarsha Samithi and DYFI viz. Ashok Konchadi and Adarsh Crasta who had approached CODP earlier on behalf of the affected people.

Fr Oswald Monteiro in his message explained how CODP reaches out to the poor as a good Samaritan during times of suffering. The amount made available is accrued from the sacrifice of catholic Christian people during the Lenten season. He thanked M/s Naveen Constructions for collaborating in the philanthropic gesture.

In the afternoon of 30th May, Fr Vincent D’Souza the director designate of CODP distributed the food kits at the Boloor area.

