Cohiba Goa-India Tour! Goan Carnival Spirit Unleashed in Mluru by Goan Band A26

Cohiba Goa-India Tour! Goan Carnival Spirit Unleashed in Mangaluru by Goan Band A26 at Mangaluru’s Newest Hotel Avatar, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: When you talk about Fun & Frolic filled Goa, and Goan Carnival, Mangaloreans “GO GAGA” meaning to say “excessively and foolishly enthusiastic”, and head on to Goa either for the carnival or just to spend leisure time, in order to get away from the hustle and bustle of the Coastal City traffic and noise. But this time our local revelers and party animals didn’t had to travel all the way to Goa, since the spirit and fun of Goan Carnival and much more was brought live into the “Rome of the East”- Mangaluru, by young and dynamic Mark Fernandes of Stone-Bridge Entertainment; and Michael Rego of 2-Acres Eco-Sports Village, Mangaluru.

Music can control the emotions of a person; it can ignite feelings in one and drive those feelings into physical reactions. Through a journey of countless years, different styles and genres of live music have taken birth in the transforming cultural landscape of India. Speaking of one of the best places in India offering a lifetime of experience, anyone who’s into live music knows the significant influence Goa has had over the years. But the fierce competition keeps growing with every passing day as new formats of music, namely the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) gain fame; the traditional ways of live music showcase in Goa does not fail to cope up.

The age-old practice of including band performances and live music in every other Goan celebration has been a prestigious heritage of the state. Even today, Goa attracts millions of tourists every year for this valuable practice which outshines the popular culture of the new age. And Mangaluru had yet another opportunity to feel the vibrance of Goan music right here in Mangaluru

Even though the event was planned outdoor at the spacious “2 Acres Eco-Sports Village on Bondel road, Mangaluru, but the organizers didn’t want to take a chance since the Rain Gods have been pounding hard on the City since the last few days- and the only option was to switch the event to the spacious open-air area Hotel Avatar, in the City. Anyways, as we all know that Mangaloreas love to party hard- and this event turned out to be one heckuva party full of music, food, drinks, lots of fun and frolic- and it was One-of-a-Kind Party that Mangaloreans have never seen before- with a Goan Carnival Theme, as part of Cohiba-Goa India Tour- and Mangaluru was picked as one of their India Tour destination. Viva Goa right here in Viva Kudla!

Kudos to the young and energetic Entrepreneur and Founder of Stone Bridge Entertainment- Mark Fernandes, joined by Michael Rego and his wife Jennifer, of 2-Acres Eco Sports Village for hosting a unique Goan themed party for the FIRST time in Smart City-Mangaluru! And the chefs of Hotel Avatar did a marvelous job meticulously preparing the right goodies fit for a party, with mouth-watering Coastal and continental food, etc etc!

Organizers Mark Fernandes (L) of Stone Bridge Entertainment & Michael Rego (R) of 2 Acres Eco Sports Village

Revellers doused their spirits, where they could sip on their favourite cocktails, mocktails, and shake their hips on the dance floor to the pulsating music by Band A26 and Goa’s top-Dj Joel.And to keep the party live and going, handsome Dude- Jake Texeira kept the revelers lively through his professional compere talents, with some added witty punchlines. Adding more fun to the party was Joe UK from Goa impersonating KING MOMO, a must of Goa Carnival.

And with a music performance by the famous Goan group “A26”, this party was a memorable one to remember for a lifetime! A26 has become a musically empowered act and have played in every major city in the country, and in London, Denmark, Africa, Dubai, Poland, Abu Dhabi and Muscat and we have created a blast bringing the house down at every venue they have performed at, and Mangaluru was no exception. Lester Rodrigues, the Founder, Manager and Lead vocalist of A26 was also the founder member and lead vocalist of one of Goa’s best bands Forefront.

Goan Band A26 Rocked the Night with their Exceptional Musicianship

Besides the lead singer/guitarist Lester, the group includes Chrystal Farrell (lead singer), Joe Pereira (drums), player Alfin Fernandes (keyboard/trumpet), Marwino D Costo (bass guitar / flute), Grayston Vaz (lead guitar) and Agnelo Mascarenhas (keyboard). Their music has appealed to a vast genre of Clientele and their genre of music is very wide and they play each genre the way it is supposed to be played. The band has earned a reputation for exceptional musicianship, outstanding service and professionalism. This elegant ensemble of 7 can fulfill everyone’s musical needs.

Yes, the Cohiba Goa Carnival theme party was a Bustling Buzzing activity, which will be a night to be remembered for a long long time! Cheers and Kudos to the organizers, Stone Bridge, Kingfisher, Cohiba Goa , 2 Acres Eco sports Village, who made this Spectacular and One-of-a-kind event debut in Smart City-Mangaluru!