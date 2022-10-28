Coimbatore blast: Police grill ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’ leaders

Tamil Nadu police sleuths are questioning two leaders of a little-known organisation ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’ at Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district.



Chennai: Tamil Nadu police sleuths are questioning two leaders of a little-known organisation ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’ at Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district.

The questioning of Abdul Khader, state general secretary of the ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’, and another person Mohammed Hussein Manpai, which commenced on Thursday evening, is continuing.

Mohammed Hussein, according to Tamil Nadu police officers is now running a travel agency and a catering unit. However, he was associated with the organisation while Abdul Khader is a full-time activist of the said organisation.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu police told IANS that the police team has zeroed in on these two people after questioning the six arrested who are the associates of deceased Jameesha Mubin.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishna had already told media persons that the deceased Mubin and his associates were planning to carry out a major attack in Coimbatore city to destroy key installations, including Railway station and District collectorate and kill people.

On February 14, 1998, serial bomb blasts had rocked Coimbatore killing 56 people and injuring 200 others. Coimbatore is a sensitive city as it has also witnessed many communal clashes in the last few years.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already taken over the case and Tamil Nadu police are extending its support to the sleuths of the NIA.

Like this: Like Loading...