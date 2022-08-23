Collapsed Footpath Beneath Pumpwell Flyover a DEATH TRAP for Commuters

Mangaluru: Footpaths are considered a safe area that pedestrians use as a right and convenience. But what if these footpaths themselves become a source of grave danger to the life and limbs of pedestrians. The given pictures illustrate this point quite effectively. Here you can see people walking close to the caved-in footpath-the area they cross shows a large portion of the footpath where it has caved in along an open drain.

These daily commuters to work or other engagements are forced to use a narrow strip of land in order to avoid the traffic on the main road and also to avoid falling into the caved-in area. This spot of caved-in pavement can be particularly dangerous after dark. The particular area is quite easily visible and there is no doubt about the danger it poses. Still, there is no effort from the authorities to take any step to make this safer for the pedestrians.

Let alone repair the caved-in pavement, the authorities have not even bothered to cordon off the collapsed pavement, in order to protect the unaware pedestrians. One can also see there are incomplete footpaths, ending into a ditch or with missing drain covers in the stretch too.

Due to the recent heavy downpour which led to a knee-deep flooding had caused this brand new footpath to cave-in, and since few weeks no action has been taken to rectify this problem- probably the NHAI or PWD or MCC officials are waiting for a death or deaths to take place or severe injuries after someone falls into the DEATH TRAP?

Look at this FOOT PATH, the END leads into a DEEP DITCH. Smart Work in Smart City?

This issue was brought to the notice of Team Mangalorean by our ardent reader Dr Rahul Hegde, who daily passes by the Pumpwell flyover to his work place, K S Hegde Medical Academy in Deralakatte, in the outskirts of the City- and Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean visited the spot and did the needful in highlighting the issue, which puts commuters in risk of their lives.

As per Dr Hegde, after he complained about this collapsed footpath to the concerned people at MCC, he got a negative reply-the screen shot is incorporated in the report. Team Mangalorean makes a humble request to whoever is in charge of the pumpwell flyover, may it be NHAI, PWD or MCC, kindly take quick action and barricade the area properly or repair the area ASAP before someone breaks their limbs & bones, or faces death. Thank You!

