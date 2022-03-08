College girls used for Prostitution at Attavar, Four more Arrested Under POCSO Act

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar Women’s police have arrested four more persons on March 7, in connection with the prostitution racket in an Apartment in Attavar.

The police have earlier arrested ten persons including three women in this case.

On February 3, A minor who was the victim of sexual abuse, unable to bear the torture, met her college principal and shared her plight. Later, on February 3, the victim filed a complaint at the Pandeshwar Women’s police station. Based on her complaint the police raided the apartment and arrested three women and a man. On February 7, the Pandeshwar police again arrested seven more persons in this case.

After another victim filed a complaint in the Pandeshwar Women’s police station, the police continued their investigations. During the investigations, the police found four more persons involved in the case and arrested them on March 7.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Ali (74) from Kadri Toll Gate, Ismail (41) from Uppala Kasargod, Gregory Leonard Sequiera (62) from Kulshekar and Rasheed Saheb (74) from Vyasanagar.

The accused have been arrested under sections 363, 376, 506, 109 and 34 IPC and they will be produced before the court.

