College Restroom Filming Case: NCW member Khushboo Sundar Arrives in Udupi

Udupi: National Commission for Women Member Khushboo Sundar arrived in Udupi on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to conduct an inquiry on the alleged voyeurism at the Netra Jyoti Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Udupi.

Speaking to media persons, Khushboo said, “As per the direction of the President National Commission for Women, I came to Udupi to conduct an inquiry on the alleged voyeurism at the Netra Jyoti Institute of Allied Health Sciences. I will visit the college at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27 to conduct an inquiry. Prior to that, I will meet the District Superintendent of Police and collect all the necessary information about the incident. I will meet the victim student and college administration and conduct an elaborate inquiry into the case”.

Former Minister and Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar, in a statement, said that the administration should not take the issue lightly and should conduct an elaborate probe. When the Hijab row erupted, students of the government college went to the Supreme Court, asking who was behind it. Similarly, in the video recording incident too, a larger conspiracy could prima facie be seen, he said.

He also condemned the police action against activist Rashmi Samant, who had tweeted about the incident, by inquiring about her parents repeatedly in Manipal on Monday.

