College student killed in road accident in Kodagu
Kodagu: A college student died in a scooter-bike collision in Kushalnagar town of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Bhavana, a resident of Indira Locality in Kushalnagar.
According to police, Bhavana, a student of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa college, was travelling on a scooter with her friend near Coorg Cineplex when they were hit by an oncoming motor-cycle.
A severely injured Bhavana was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru where the doctors declared her brought dead.
The girl travelling with Bhavana has also sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.
The police have seized the bike and taken the driver into custody.
Further investigation is on.