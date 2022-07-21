College students host lip-lock challenge in Mangaluru, one arrested



Mangaluru: A video of students of a reputed college engaging in lip-locking in the presence of others at a private residence has gone viral on social media stirring a controversy here on Thursday, after which the police arrested one of the students.

The video shows a college boy and girl getting into the act as others in the room cheer for them. Sources said that the group of students held a lip-lock competition among themselves.

College students in uniform can be seen challenging each other for intimate actions in the video. Sources said that the students belonged to a reputed college.

The video has shocked the traditional coastal district and also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

Acting swiftly, the Mangaluru police have arrested the boy in the video involved in the lip-lock, according to police sources.

Sources also said that the video was recorded by one of the students present in the house and later put out on social media. The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs.