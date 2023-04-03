Colourful and Glamorous ‘Aloysian Fest ’23’ of St Aloysius College Concludes

Colourful and Glamorous ‘Aloysian Fest ’23’ of St Aloysius Colleges Concludes. Participation in college events develops self-confidence said DCP Dinesh Kumar, who was the chief guest

Mangaluru: The curtains came down on the two-day intercollegiate fest the “Aloysian Fest – 2023” organized by the St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, here at its campus on Saturday, April 1.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest of the programme was Dinesh Kumar B.P., DCP (Traffic and Crime), Mangaluru City said, “I’m very happy to see the celebration of youth. I congratulate all the winners and the participants. Winning does not matter, but participation does. Participating in college events will develop self-confidence and will in turn help in professional life.”

Meanwhile, he emphasized taking up IPS (Indian Police Service) as a career option for students and stressed performing fundamental duties mentioned in the Constitution of India. Dr Suresh Poojary, the guest of honour of the programme said, “Congratulations to the organizers for putting up a great show in which 112 teams and 1500 students participated in various competitions.” He also highlighted the relevance of fests and competitions in the current day’s education system.

Fr. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, president of the programme thanked the coordinators and participants for their cooperation. Dr Mahalinga Bhat, assistant coordinator welcomed the gathering. Kashyap compered the program while Yashaswini Bhat rendered the vote of thanks. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar, Dr Manual Tauro, fest coordinator, Dr Ishwara Bhat S, Dean – of student welfare, Dr Anup Denzil Veigas, Director – of Students’ Council and others were present on the dais.

Team Anuradha of Manjunath Pai Government First Grade College (GFGC), Karkala emerged as the overall champions of the Asthitva event (variety entertainment) and Team Ardra of SDM College, Mangaluru secured second place. In Aloysiad (sports) event St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru bagged first place in both Volleyball and Throwball. Bhuvanendra College, Karkala and Padua College, Mangaluru won second in Volleyball and Throwball respectively. The event ended with a baila in which students from St Aloysius, as well as other participating colleges, partook and enjoyed.

Overall championship trophy won by the following colleges in the stream-wise events:

Art Beat (BA & BSW) – School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru

Acme (B. Com fest) – St Agnes College (Autonomous), Mangaluru

Composite (BCA fest) – Canara College, Mangaluru

Spinout (BBA fest) – St. Philomena College, Puttur

Imprints – (B. SC fest) – St Agnes College (Autonomous), Mangaluru

Initia ((B Voc fest) – School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru

Asthitva (Cultural fest) – Manjunath Pai Government First Grade College (GFGC), Karkala.

