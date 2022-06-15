Colourful Yakshagana ‘LALITHOPAKYANA’ Successfully Glamoured in Dubai

UAE: Dubai Yakshagana Abhyasa Tharagati (DYAT) students along with Guest Artiste from Mangalore successfully presented a full-fledged Yakshagana Prasanga titled ‘Lalithopakyana’ (based on the famous mythological Devi Mahatme) in association with Precious Parties & Entertainment on 11th June, 2022 in Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Oud Metha Road, Dubai.

Around 72 characters beautifully portrayed by over 50 artistes ably directed by the stalwart Yakshaguru Mayura Shekar D. Shettigar & presented by Convener of DYAT, Dinesh Shetty Kottinja was worth watching from 3.30 pm until 12 am midnight by over more than 1400 spectators with rounds and rounds of applause made Yakshagana’s true presence in this part of the world after a long time. On the whole ‘Dubai Yakshotsava 2022’ was a successful event concluded with fervor as promised on the golden sands of Dubai.

The event got inaugurated in a pure traditional way with ‘Lalitha Sahasranama’ recitation, Bhajan hymns & Chowki Pooja at around 3.30 pm and later the presentation over the colourful traditional stage set up which was lit with lights and lamps. Guests were invited on the stage for the auspicious lighting of the lamp wherein the guests did the prayers and wished for success. A one minute standing prayer was offered to all the departed souls during the pandemic period including prayer for the ex-President of UAE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who left to heavenly abode recently.

For the first time DYAT presented ‘Yaksha Shri Raksha’ honorable Award and the one who received the Award this time was a well-known Yakshagana stalwart of Billawas, Prabhakar D. Suvarna Karnire who was honoured by the Guests on stage with Shawl, Headgear, Fruit Basket, Flower, Honour Certificate & Memento. In return Prabhakar Suvarna thanked the organisers for the award bestowed and promised more contribution in the future.

Invitee Yaksha Couple Amritha Adiga & Kaushik Rao Puthige who grandeured the show with soulful voice of Bhagavathige & Chende-maddale (drums) respectively were honoured on the stage by the Guests with Shawl, Headgear, Fruit Basket, Flower, Honour Certificate & Memento.

Yaksha Druva Patla Satish Shetty who was the star of the evening was also honoured with Shawl, Headgear, Fruit Basket, Flower, Honour Certificate & Memento by the Guests on stage.

All the Sponsors of the evening were invited on to the stage and honoured with Shawls & Mementos. The Main Sponsor, Bhima Golds have contributed all the honorees with Gold Coin and also chose lucky person of the evening with Gold Coin presentation.

It was a feast for all Yakshagana lovers and was really surprising to see the tiny tod’s dressed with Yakshagana costume and presenting on the stage with timely steps and style which enthralled all the audiences who kept on cheering up during the performance. They have really practiced with perfection to present this show along with their experienced co-artistes who otherwise have shown their performance par excellence. To mention specially the character of ‘Bandasura’ portrayed by the guest artiste was par excellence including his presence as Devi. Rest of the artistes have done justice to their role.

The guests include Vasu Bhat Puthige, Sujath Shetty, Praveen Kumar Shetty, Sarvotham Shetty, Harish Sherigar, Harish Bangera, Gunasheel Shetty, Satish Poojary, Nagaraj Rao, Sudhakar Rao Pejavar, Athmanand Rai, Premnath Shetty, Vinod Kumar, Ramanand Shetty, Ramachandra Hegde, Ramesh Shetty, Manohar Tonse, Jayaram Rai, Sunder Shetty, Sudarshan Rai, Rashmikanth Shetty, Sandeep Rai Nanje, Ronald Martis, Yogish Prabhu and others.

At the end of the show there was sumptuous buffet vegetarian dinner served to all the audiences.

On June 12th there was a concluding ceremony honoring the participants, media representatives and well-wishers of the programme which was held in Fortune Hotel, Ghusais.