Come Corona, Come! On the 4th day of Lockdown DK reported 1205 Positive Covid-19 Cases. Time limit on essential stores is leading to overcrowding which could lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases than decreasing them.

Mangaluru: As the coronavirus cases are spiking in the Karnataka state, but the situation in Dakshina Kannada is also worsening, where today, Friday 30 April 1205 positive cases were reported, the highest-ever single-day spike since lockdown kicked in on Tuesday. The total positive cases reported so far are 45,109. The bulletin from the health department stated that on Friday as many as 380 patients have been discharged from the hospital. The total number of patients discharged from hospitals is 37,866. The district has 6,486 active cases. With one death on Friday, the total death toll has risen to 757. The rise in the new cases has left people worried, and many are commenting “Instead of the lockdown reducing the Covid-19 cases, we are seeing the growing spike of cases every day. So, what’s the use of having a lockdown?” On Thursday, 29 April, the district registered 1,175 fresh cases, raising the total tally to 43,904 cases.

The government’s decision to impose a two-week lockdown has triggered a spate of ‘panic buying’ as people throng grocery stores to pick up essentials between the set time of 6 am until 10 am. Many argue and comment that the “tough rules” imposed by the State for the next two weeks seem to be more restrictive than the three-week national lockdown imposed by the Union government in March 2020. While essential services were allowed to function through the day during lockdown last year, this time around, grocery stores and dairy and meat shops are open for a narrow four-hour window from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. This has led to overcrowding during these hours.

Since people were gathering in large numbers to buy their essentials in the vicinity of Central Market, DC directed MCC to prohibit any business activity in and around the Market. If you go around the City, people are seen packed at grocery shops, meat shops, vegetable and fruit stalls etc, and many flouting Covid-19 guidelines, by not wearing masks nor following social distancing. And the worst part is that there are no authorities either from the District administration or MCC or District Health Department to check on the violators. Even the police are not seen between these hours, they only come out in their cars at around 9:50 am and force businesses to shut down at 10:00 am.

So, what good is this lockdown if people are not adhering to the Covid guidelines? It is indeed foolish to have four hours of shopping time and then enforce total lockdown. Seems like the Coronavirus takes a break from 6 am to 10 am, the way our netas have come up with this 14-day lockdown. Given essential services won’t be available throughout the day, the city witnesses panic buying during the morning four hours. “We see an increased footfall in our store since the lockdown started. People are seen buying bread, biscuits, condiments, and other groceries. Even if we request them to wear masks and follow social distancing, many ignore us,” said a manager of a supermarket in Valencia.

“I purchased staples like dal, flour and rice in bulk, enough to last two weeks. This way, I won’t have to keep going to the local market every morning. The timing is also inconvenient because I start work by 8 a.m. Last year, I would go in the afternoon to buy fresh produce,” said Susan, an employee of a private hospital. The other place that saw visibly lots of people were liquor stores. “Last year during the lockdown, there was a ban on the sale of liquor making many habitual drinkers desperate. But this year with the government allowing us to sell liquor between 6 am and 10 am, there has been no rush and business has been steady and good”, said Ravi, an employee at a wine store in Kadri.

Police had a tough time controlling the traffic on the Highway near KPT and Padua (see video). Police have also barricaded at various check posts to prevent people from roaming around unnecessarily. In spite of all the police check posts, motorists are still ignorant in roaming around and face the consequences of paying fines or having their vehicles seized. Total 180 mask violation cases were booked and 158 vehicles seized by the cops. Good Samaritans were seen providing food for the homeless in the afternoon and night. There were a few weddings which took place with a restriction of only 50 people. Two days ago, Ideal Ice Cream managing partner Mukund Kamath had his niece’s wedding at Sanghaniketan in City, where only 48 people graced the occasion- their earlier expectation prior to this lockdown was 100 plus guests for the wedding.