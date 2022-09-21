Come & Encourage the Seniors on ‘World Alzheimer’s Day’ hosted by PAGE

Come & Encourage the Seniors on ‘World Alzheimer’s Day’ hosted by People’s Association for Geriatric Empowerment ( PAGE) at Town Hall, Mangaluru on 23 September 2022 starting at 9:30 am

Mangaluru: During the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club on Tuesday, 20 September the following details were briefed to the media persons:

People`s Association for Geriatric Empowerment (PAGE) with the theme “Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer’s” “World Alzheimer’s Day” will be observed on 23rd September 2022 at the Town hall, Mangaluru.

About us: PAGE is synonymous with elders’ care for many many years. The Trust was registered on the 20th of August 2018 with the objectives of: 1. Promoting healthy ageing with active ageing centres. 2. Raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease through TV, Radio, Social Media, and Institutional talks. (A neurological disorder associated with memory loss and behavioural abnormalities), 3. To offer free memory check-ups, BP and sugar check-ups in the month of September at multiple places. 4. Awareness lecture wherever elderly can be collected 5. Seeking Government Financial assistance to create Alzheimer`s centre.

PAGE … The Path We Travelled…The Path We Traversed….. Growing Old is a Blessing…..which all Must Enjoy.., yes…there are Challenges in growing old…PAGE realized this and strived hard to make the Growing Old Years Enjoyable by helping Maintain Both the Body and Soul….in Joyful Condition… From Many Many Years, the Active Ageing Centers we started are Doing Exercises both Yoga and other Physical and Mental activities”.

The ALZHEIMERS and other Old Age Related Challenges Awareness Campaigns have been Huge through TV. RADIO, Newspapers, Magazines, Websites, Social Media…You Name it and we are there… Reached to the interior villages, and every Section of Society. Brought the whole Elders Community together under one Roof. The Various Diverse Organizations from the Youth to the Elders. All are a Part of the PAGE Movement….. It was a Movement Wanting to Happen and MANGALURU is Blessed to Have An Organization of Various Organizations i.e.; PAGE

PAGE is an Organization having More than 50 Organizations striving hand in hand…… A People’s Movement…for Our Elders….. * And Now Let us Make Namma MANGALURU More DEMENTIA Friendly. Participating organizations are: Fr Muller Charitable Institutions; Nitte University; Yenepoya University; KMC Hospital Mangalore; AJ Institute of Medical Sciences; MCF; Lions Club; KMC Navachaitanya; Spoorthi Charitable Trust Mangalore; Alzheimer’s Association -MAA; Vishwas Trust; Bright Home Health Care; Susheg Charitable Trust; AGE; Mangalore Mangalore Senior Citizen Association; Roshni College (School of Social Work); St. Aloysius College; among others.

Future Plans of PAGE are 1. Patients with Care Giver Outings: 2. Integrated Brain Care and Research Centre: 3. Awareness on Healthy ageing: 4. Mangalore Senior Network: Please donate with a feeling, Be generous and use this opportunity to support our elders. Be generous and do not miss this opportunity to support our elders 5. Create Alzheimer’s centre

September is here!! Let’s be there…. To care People’s Association of Geriatric Empowerment (PAGE, Mangalore) cordially invite all of you to the ALZHEIMER’S DAY celebration helping us in creating awareness of Healthy ageing for the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. Each September, people unite from all corners of the world to raise awareness and challenge the stigma that persists around Alzheimer’s disease and all types of dementia and promote healthy ageing.

OUR ELDERS ARE OUR TREASURE. Be generous and do not miss this opportunity to support our elders. Request organisations, clubs, associations and individuals to contribute generously to our future projects.

The programme on 23 September will be graced by Minister V Sunil Kumar; MLA Vedavyas Kamath; MLA U T Khader; DC Dr Rajendra K V; Fr Richard Coelho- Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Farhad Yenepoya- Pro-Chancellor, Yenepoya Deemed to be University; Dr Amitha Marla- Director, A J Hospital & Research Centre; Dr Kishore Kumar- District Health Officer, among others.

A cordial invite to you all from Dr Prabha Adhikari (9880991290), Jerardin D’Souza (9844074759), and Mohanraj (9743202273)- all TRUSTEES

