‘Come Let Us Adore the Cross of Christ’! An Chrsitian Ecumenical program by SCA of Bejai Parish

Mangaluru: A FIRST of its kind ECUMENICAL (Ecumenical means representing a number of different Christian Churches/promoting or relating to unity among the world’s Christian Churches) program was hosted by Senior Citizens’ Association of Bejai Parish in Collaboration with Mangalore Christian Council and Senior Citizens from various parishes of Church of South India (CSI) – Southern Diocese, with the theme ‘Come Let Us Adore the Cross of Christ’. The religious man behind this initiative is Fr J B Saldanha- Parish Priest of St Xavier’s Church-Bejai, Mangaluru.

The keynote speakers on the theme “Come Let Us Adore the Cross of Christ” were Rev Goldin J Bangera( the Presbyter of C.S. I Hebich Memorial Church Gorigudda; and Convenor of K.S.D Mission and Evangelism Department) and Fr Vishwas Misquith SJ, the Assistant Parish Priest at Bejai Church). The programme began with a prayer hymn sung by the members of Senior Citizens’ Association of Bejai Parish, followed by a welcome address by Mrs Juliet Mascarenhas Pereira.

Speaking on the significance of the Ecumenical programme, Fr J B Saldanha said, ” “Beyond our denominational differences we Venerate the Cross of Christ. Today the Cross of Christ Jesus has brought us together for prayer, meditation and Lenten reflections. We will provide opportunities to our senior citizens to come together in Ecumenical gatherings and we will respond to their needs in different ways during coming days”. Rev Goldin Bangera in his inspirational talk highlighted the meaning we draw from the cross of Christ. “The Cross of Christ is the symbol of God’s love for us. It is not a sign of defeat but of victory. The Cross of Christ should inspire us to lead a good Christian life” he added.

L-R : Fr Vishwas Misquith SJ, Rev Adrian Deepak, Rev Goldin Bangera & Fr J B Saldanha

Fr Vishwas Misquith SJ, in his talk explained the importance of cross in every Christians life. “It was certainly a delightful thing for Christ to suffer the Crucifixion. But through his suffering he has redeemed us and won salvation for us. In this sense Cross is beautiful. Cross is the symbol of God’s love, it is the symbol of hope especially when we are in a helpless situation, it is the power of God for those who believe in it. Finally it is the source of all blessings and grace for us Christians. When we reflect on the Cross of Christ, that thing we must remember is that suffering is part and parcel of life. It is through suffering that we are formed, we are cleansed, saved. One cannot run away from suffering. It follows us like a shadow. Jesus did not come to remove suffering from this world, rather to give a new meaning to it, to win over suffering” said Fr Vishwas Misquith.

Rev Adrian Deepak-the Assistant Presbyter at Shanti Cathedral,Balmatta,Mangaluru rendered a couple of English hymns ( ‘Blessed Assurance’ and ‘Give Thanks) followed by two Kannada hymns, which received a loud applause from the audience. The SCA choir group consisting of ten members, Lancy Carlo (Musician/Keyboard player) and vocals by -Sylvan Victor D’silva, Julian D’cunha, Oswald Rodrigues, Ronald Fernandes, Sylvester Pinto, Mrs Juliet Mascarenhas Pereira, Mrs Genevive Tauro, Mrs Ida Rodrigues, Mrs Renielda Fernandes, and Mrs Daisy D’souza, rendered a few melodious English and Kannada hymns which also received a thunderous applause from the audience.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Oswald Rodrigues, and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Mrs Connie Saldanha- both SCA members. With grace before meals said by Rev Adrian Deepak, the Ecumenical ended a sumptuous lunch.

In conclusion, this was a very good initiative taken by Fr J B Saldanha in organizing the Ecumenical, a concept and principle in which Christians who belong to different Christian denominations came together to develop closer relationships among their churches and promote Christian unity.The adjective ecumenical is thus applied to any interdenominational initiative that encourages greater cooperation between Christians and their churches. Ecumenists cite John 17:20–23 as the Biblical grounds of striving for church unity, in which Jesus prays that Christians “may all be one” in order “that the world may know” and believe the Gospel message.