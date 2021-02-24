Spread the love



















Come, Let’s Make Mangaluru a World Innovation Hub! INNOVATION Conclave held in City

Mangaluru : Government of Karnataka, Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) and Centre for Contemporary Issues organized a Beyond Bengaluru Mission “INNOVATION CONCLAVE” , a Brainstorming session with thought leaders from Industry, Academia and Government on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru. The Conclave was inaugurated by Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, the DCM of Karnataka, along with other dignitaries on the dias, namely- MP Nalin Kumar Kateel; K Harikrishna Bantwal- Chairman, Keonics Ltd; Dr E V Ramamana Reddy IAS- Additional Chief secretary to CM and ACS to Govt Dept of Electronics IT, BT, Science & Technology; Steven David- Chairman, Centre for Contemporary Issues; MLA’s Vwedavyas Kamth and Dr Bharath Shetty, DC Dr Rajendra Kumar; S N Siddaramappa-Managing director, Keonics; among others.



The welcome address was delivered by S N Siddaramappa-the MD of Keonics, followed by briefing about the Conclave by MP Nalin Kuamr Kateel. “Dakshina Kannada district is one of the fastest growing and developing districts in the state. We have aimed at having 10,000 acres of land bank for the development of the district. The construction of the tunnel in Shiradi Ghat will be completed in two years. there was a plan to have a Land Bank measuring 10,000 acres in view of the development of the district.The road development work from BC Road to Addahole will commence from March and under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Rs 4,000 crore is allotted for the development of Mangaluru port.” added MP Kateel

Innovation remarks about Keonics was delivered by K Harikrishna Bantwal, where he said, “Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS), was started in 1976 with the sole objective of promoting electronics industries in Karnataka. To ensure that Karnataka is always in the forefront of electronics and IT, we have been providing high quality infrastructure for IT industries, spreading IT education to the masses and providing state-of-the products and service for e-Governance”

He further said, “KEONICS focuses on setting up world-class infrastructure for the electronics and IT related industries in the state. Aimed at providing a platform for these industries to operate from, we work with Software Technology Parks of India to develop the estates, provide connectivity and administer export-oriented schemes. We have diversified into IT related activities in 1990. KEONICS’ IT solutions span the areas of ERP solutions, web portals, software development, IT consultancy, IT training and networking . Though our major customer base is in Karnataka, we have been awarded with prestigious e-Governance projects including State Wide Area Networking (SWAN) project from Government of Arunachala Pradesh. And also, our popular web based e-procurement solution is being used by many departments of Kerala, Maharashtra etc., and Central Public Sectors like HLL, HSCC ltd, Hindustan Shipyard etc., to name a few. Since Mangaluru has a bunch of education institutions, and major companies we are all set for innovative planning in Mangaluru”.

Addressing the gathering, DCM Dr Ashwath Narayan said, “Mangaluru is no doubt a growing city and there are various potential for growth in IT sector and other infrastructure. The government will take steps to construct IT Parks on a 5-acre land in Dakshina Kannada. The proposed project would help in identifying Mangaluru in the global IT map. This will help the growth of Mangaluru. Meanwhile, we will focus on science and technology. When we focus on quality education policy, it will help in the overall growth of every sector in the society. National Education Policy too laid more emphasis on the Information Technology field. The society will progress when quality of education is given more importance”

Envisioning address was delivered by Steven David. There were a bunch of MoU’s signed on the occasion, including MRPL, NMPT and others. The keynote address was delivered by E V Ramana Reddy, followed by the First Panel discussion on Building Synergies : Academia-Industry-Government Relations addressed by Isaac Vaz-President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in the presence of Mangalore University Vice chancellor Subramanya Yadapadithaya and Keonics Chairman Harikrishna Bantwal. There was an interactive session with Mangalore Chief Prakash Kalbhavi and Praveen Kalbhavi-co-founder of Novigo.

Post lunch, there was bootstrapping innovation hu: Creating a stem ecosystem.Panelchair- Balachandra-COO Karnataka Bank; and DEO-Keonics; Keith Fernandes, St Joseph College of Engineering; Industry Rep Mangaluru Declaration -Actionable Road map, Crafting. The vote of thanks was delivered by Pradeep G-MD of Hangyo Ice Creams. Lavita Menezes compered the programme, .