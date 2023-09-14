Come October 1, steep hike in toll at 5 Mumbai entry points

Mumbai: The toll rates at the five entry points in Mumbai will be hiked, between 12.50-18.75 per cent for different categories of vehicles, from October 1, officials said on Thursday.

The five Mumbai Entry Points (MEPs) are: Dahisar on the Western Express Highway, Mulund on the Eastern Express Highway, Mulund Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vashi, and Airoli.

Under the new toll regime, light motor vehicles or cars will shell out Rs 5 extra one-way, mini-buses will pay Rs 10 more, trucks and buses Rs 150 and multi-axle vehicles shall be levied Rs 190.

The toll at the 5 MEPs started in September 2002, was extended in 2010, and will continue for at least another three years, except at Vashi.

The proposed increase from October 1 comes three years after the last hike was implemented in 2020.

