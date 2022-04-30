Comedy Tulu Play ‘Kurepatt’ takes the Audience into World of Laughter at SAC ‘May Flower Art Fest’

Comedy Tulu Play ‘Kurepatt’ (meaning MISER) takes the Audience into the World of Laughter at St Aloysius College ‘May Flower Art Fest’ filled with Music, Drama, Film and Many More.

Mangaluru: 3 Days, 3 Languages, 3 Unique Programmes- and that is all about “May Flower art Fest” organized by St Aloysius Ranga Adhyayana Kendra, Department of Kannada of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, which kicked off on 29 April with a comedy Tulu Play “KUREPATT ( means MISER in English) written and produced by Dr Devdas Kapikad aka Telikeda Bolli, staged in the open air of Mother Teresa Peace Park.

On Saturday, 30 April as part of the Fest is a Kannada Film Show named “E Vishaya Namma Volage’ and on Sunday, 1 May an evening to pay tribute to Konkani Kogul Late Wilfy Remimbus. On the first day of this First, Tulu comedy star Dr Devdas Kapikad was felicitated for being conferred with the Doctorate by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, along with Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ-Director, AIMIT, St Aloysius Beeri Campus, and Dr Alwyn D’sa- Registrar, St Aloysius College , Mangaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev Fr Praveen Martis SJ said,”We should all be proud to note that renowned Tulu cinema and theatre actor Devadas Kapikad was the recipient of honorary PhD by the University of Mangalore 2022, at the 40th convocation of the University of Mangalore few days ago. Devadas Kapikad, who is a household name in Coastal Karnataka as an theatre person and cinema actor, received the honorary doctorate by the University for his contribution to Tulu cinema and theatre. Dr Devdas has great respect towards our College, and he has been a friend of our institution for many years, and has obliged us with his stage performance quite a few times and enthralled all of us. St Aloysius Institution wishes him all success in his film profession”.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Devdas Kapikad thanked St Aloysius College for always being a great fan of his, and giving him a chance to unleash his acting talents in the College Campus. “Most people in today’s world are stressed out. My aim is to make them laugh and help them to relax. I select real-life incidents and situations as my themes. I always observe and write about natural stories, natural incidents and natural characters,” said Dr Devdas. He turns these into satirical pieces on stage. “Although these plays have a comic undertone, they put across a social and moral message,” he adds. He also sees to it that there are no vulgarities, so that people from all age groups can watch these plays and movies together. He has not only performed in various parts of Karnataka, but also staged shows in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Maharashtra as well as the Middle East..

Actor Devdas has made the young and old laugh and be happy. Being an actor, director, scriptwriter, singer, composer, lyricist, music director and playwright of Tulu films and theatre, all rolled into one, he is best known for his comedies and satire. His tulu comedy play “KUREPATT”which was nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes kept the audience glued to their seats, and took them into the world of laughter minute by minute, with comedy punchlines by the nearly 25 artists who performed in “Kurepatt”. With professional people behind the lighting and sound, the play was an 100% entertainment to the tulu language lovers.

It should be noted that Dr Devdas’s first successful Tulu play was Bale Cha Parka (Come, Let’s Have Tea). His few other popular plays include Gante Yethand (What’s The Time), Yeer Dhoora (Where Are You Going?), Pudar Deetiji (Yet To Be Named),Mamu (Uncle) and Babu, among hundreds of them.

Abhishek Shetty- Anchor at Radio Sarang 107.8 of st Aloysius College compered the formal part of the programme.