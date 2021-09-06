Spread the love



















Commemorating the 25th Death Anniversary of (Late) Bishop Basil D’Souza of Mangalore Diocese



Mangaluru: Our former Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Rev Dr Basil Salvadore D’Souza expired on 5 September 1996. We gratefully remember his 31 years’ Episcopal ministry for the Catholic Diocese of Mangalore. This year is the 25th anniversary of his death. It is a God-given opportunity for us to remember him gratefully and pray for him. The Diocese of Mangalore is organising a Memorial Holy Mass on 9 September 2021 at 9.30 a.m. at the Our Lady of Holy Rosary Cathedral, Rosario, Mangaluru.

Thereafter at 10.30 am, in the mini hall, a short documentary film on the life and mission of Bishop Basil will be presented and also a book on the life and achievements of Bishop Basil will be released. The book consists of 50 articles written by those who worked with Bishop Basil.

Bishop Basil Salvadore D’Souza, led the Catholic Diocese of Mangalore, from May 11, 1965, till his death on September 5, 1996, for 31 long years. Under his dynamic leadership the Diocese, which then included the civil districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod saw drastic progressive changes. During his tenure, many new parishes were erected and new educational and religious institutions were established. He was instrumental in starting the Canara Organisation for Development and Peace (CODP), Institute of social development (ISD).

He started hospitals at Badyar and Kinnigoly. He organised the visit of Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa to Mangalore. He was the first Bishop to start liturgy in vernacular and got the New Testament, Missal and the Books of Mass Readings translated into Konkani. Because of these initiatives, the Konkani language gained a lot by way of respectful recognition. Mangalore became the first diocese to have Pastoral Representative bodies based on the directives of Vatican Council II under his leadership.

