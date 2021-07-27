Spread the love



















Commemoration of ‘KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS’ at University Evening College

Mangaluru: To commemorate 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Student Union of University Evening College had organized a webinar programme on 26th July 2021, at 7.00pm. Capt. Ganesh Karnik was a Resource Person of Programme, in his speech explained the mission performance of the Indian Military force and their sacrifices for the nation by illustrating the event in his words. He stressed upon not remembering soldiers only for one day rather to have a great devotion for the nation by joining the Indian Army. The war was on high altitude warfare in mountainous terrain which posed significant logistical problems for the combating sides. It is an instance of direct conventional warfare between the nations.

Dr Subhashini Srivtasa, Principal of the college, in her presidential remarks she has resembled the Kargil Vijay as an indication of victory over one-self by illustrating the instances from Bhagavad Gita. Dr Mohan Kumar, lecturer in History gave the prologue, Dr Jagadessh B, Vice President of Student Union Council welcomed the gathering, Mr Venkatesh Nayak Proposed Vote of thanks. Technical assistance from Mr Raghavendra Programme was compeered by Ms Ashwini.

Like this: Like Loading...