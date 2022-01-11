Comment against Saina Nehwal reflects person’s ignoble mentality: Kiren Rijiju



New Delhi: Condemning actor Siddharth’s tweet on Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that a cheap comment on such an icon personality depicts a person’s ignoble mentality.

Rijiju said that Saina is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medallist. Quoting Nehwal’s tweet, Rijiju said, “India is proud of @NSaina for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse. She is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medallist. Making a cheap comment on such an icon personality depics a person’s ignoble mentality.”

On January 5, Nehwal tweeted, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi.”

On January 6, quoting Nehwal’s tweet Siddharth said, “… champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

Nehwal was referring to a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on January 5.

Modi was visiting Ferozepur, Punjab to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had said that the Prime Minister’s security was breached during the Punjab visit.