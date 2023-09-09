Committed to inclusive, equitable and high-quality education for all: G20 leaders

New Delhi: The G20 leaders on Saturday said that they are committed to inclusive, equitable and high quality education for all the people.

“We are committed to inclusive, equitable, high-quality education and skills training for all, including for those in vulnerable situations. We recognise the importance of investment in supporting human capital development,” the Delhi Declaration said.

“To this end, we recognise the importance of foundational learning (literacy, numeracy, and socio- emotional skills) as the primary building block for education and employment. Reiterate our commitment to harness digital technologies to overcome the digital divides for all learners.”

The G20 leaders said that they extend support to educational institutions and teachers to enable them to keep pace with emerging trends and technological advances including Al.

It said that there they would emphasise expanding access to high-quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“Reaffirm our commitment to promote open, equitable and secure scientific collaboration and encourage mobility of students, scholars, researchers, and scientists across research and higher education institutions.”

The leaders said that they emphasise the importance of enabling life-long learning focused on skilling, reskilling, and upskilling especially for vulnerable groups.

“We thank India for successfully hosting the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi, for its warm welcome to delegates, and for its valuable contributions to the strengthening of the G20. We appreciate the successful conclusion of various G20 Working Groups and Ministerial meetings and welcome their outcomes as annexed. We also congratulate India on the successful landing on the moon on 23 August 2023.”

“We thank international organisations for their participation and support. We thank the Engagement Groups of B20, S20, SA120, Startup20, T20, U20, W20, Y20, C20, P20 and L20 and the Initiatives, namely, EMPOWER, Research Initiative, Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM), Chief Science Advisers’ Roundtable (CSAR) and the G20 Cybersecurity Conference for their valuable recommendations,” the Delhi Declaration said.

