Commotion between BJP and Congress Party Workers, Stones pelted at Mithun Rai’s Car

Mangaluru: As soon as the assembly polls ended, BJP workers assaulted the Congress party workers when both party workers shouted slogans at Moodushedde, here on May 10.

According to sources, on May 10, at around 6:30 pm, BJP party workers gathered at Moodushedde. When Mithun Rai, along with his party workers were passing through Moodushedde, BJP workers began shouting slogans in support of Modi. In response, Congress workers shouted slogans in support of Congress.

The BJP workers then pelted stones at Mithun Rai’s car injuring the occupants in the car.

The police reached the spot and dispersed both groups. An additional police force has now been deployed at Moodushedde.

