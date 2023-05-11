Commotion Between Congress and BJP Workers in Moodshedde, Four Arrested

Mangaluru: Four persons have been arrested on May 11, in connection to the commotion between Congress and BJP workers at Moodshedde on May 10.

The arrested have been identified as Punith (33), Nishanth Kumar (24), Rakesh (28), and Dinesh Kumar (30) from Moodushedde Kavoor. According to the police, on May 10, there was a commotion between Congress and BJP workers at Moodshedde. In the incident, some people, including police staff, were injured and shifted to the hospital. A police vehicle was also damaged.

In this connection, 5 FIRs were registered, under various sections of IPC. Section 144 was imposed under Five police station limits to maintain law and order.

The arrested have been sent to judicial custody and a search is on for others involved in the incident.

