Communio Website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) Launched

Panjim, Goa: Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão, the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and the Metropolitan Archbishop of Goa and Daman, officially launched the Communio website( (www.communio.in) on Thursday, 16 December, 2021, in a simple function held at Archbishop’s House, Panjim.

The new website will help the dioceses and religious congregations to know more about the services of Communio. The website provides relevant details about Communio and also information concerning project applications and related guidelines. It also helps the faithful to know about the service the Church is rendering in our country and provides an online opportunity for people of good will to generously contribute towards the evangelization work of the Church in India.

Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) to assist the dioceses and religious congregations working in rural and backward areas, in their pastoral ministry. It was officially inaugurated in 2017 to help the faithful build a culture of sharing and solidarity with our needy brothers and sisters throughout our country. Communio also inspires lay faithful to do volunteer work and collaborate in the work of sharing the Good News brought by Jesus.

Report by : Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara- Deputy Secretary General, Conference of Catholic Bishops of India