COMMUTERS Facing Hardships with NO BUS SHELTERS near Bendoorwell & Pumpwell

Mangaluru: If you look around the City, there is no planning or policy when it comes to the number of bus shelters to be built at a particular point as some important bus stops- in many places there are more than two bus stops in a row, resulting in the bus drivers stopping according to their whims and fancies. There are no shelters at all at most of the bus stops in the newly added wards. There cannot be a worse hardship a commuter can face while waiting for a bus for a long time. An overenthusiastic MCC and other organizations/associations have gone ahead with random construction of bus shelters, leaving the commuters more confused at some places and have completely ignored certain places.

One of our ardent readers of Mangalorean.com, Dr Rahul Hegde who travels daily from the City to his hospital workplace in Deralakatte, after noticing the plight of commuters waiting for their respective buses near Bendoorwell junction (Near City Gold) going towards Pumpwell/Padil/Thokuttu; and also a large number of bus travellers waiting near the Kankanady Pumpwell flyover going towards Padil/BC Road etc sent a WhatsApp message to Team Mangalorean to highlight the issue so that the concerned authorities could do the needful. And at these two locations, a large number of commuters wait for their buses to reach their destinations.

COMMUTERS WAITING FOR BUSES NEAR BENDOORWELL…

Yes, Lakhs of tax-payers money spent on the construction of bus shelters at various places by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is going to waste as these bus shelters are not being maintained and are now in dilapidated condition forcing bus commuters to wait for buses by standing under rain and sun and also standing on incomplete footpaths, putting their lives in risk. Many bus shelters are in bad shape and filled with muck, cow dung and walls adorned with graffiti. Many of these shelters are surrounded by grass/weeds and you can hardly get into the bus shelter. They have been turned non-functional and their benches are all corroded or broken. Also, a few buses stop at make-shift stops or in the middle of the road.

On the other hand, even though a small bus shelter is provided near Bendoorwell, no one is using it other than a few waiting to be picked up by their institute or business buses. And where all the City and service buses stop near Bendoorwell, there is NO BUS SHELTER-which is unscientific planning and nothing but a joke. Similarly is the case at Pumpwell, (going towards Padil/BC Road etc) where a small bus shelter is built but no one uses it, other than homeless/alcoholics/stray animals making the best use of it. However, where all the city and service buses stop, there is no bus shelter, where seniors, adults, youth and children are made to stand in the sun and rain. Does not make any sense to construct a bus shelter where no commuters wait and where no buses stop.

A BUS SHELTER NEAR BENDOORWELL WHERE HARDLY ANYONE USES IT…

Though commuters pay taxes like everyone else and deserve basic infrastructure, they are always at risk of getting caught in rain or dealing with blistering heat and cold as many bus shelters have been rendered useless. Ideally, bus stops are meant for ease and comfort for commuters. Here, they are inconvenient and at the same time increase the risk of road accidents as commuters are forced to stand on the roads due to the pathetic state of some of the shelters. From their location to the lack of necessary information, complaints about bus shelters in the city are endless. The location of bus shelters in several places is not right and is leading to traffic jams.

COMMUTERS WAITING FOR BUSES NEAR KANKANADY PUMPWELL…

Where you need a bus shelter, there is none-otherwise you see a bunch of bus shelters where commuters don’t use nor buses stop there. Ironically, there are a few bus shelters constructed on routes where buses do not ply. This is a waste of taxpayers’ money. There is one bus shelter that is rendered useless to commuters as the place in front of the bus shelter has turned into a commercial place with vendors selling vegetables on pushcarts. A majority of bus shelters do not have bus bays. Buses stand right in the middle of the road, blocking traffic and endangering the lives of the people, especially in crowded places. Many bus shelters on arterial roads are used by street vendors after regular hours for sleeping.

While many areas don’t even have ONE bus shelter, look at the joke here- near NMPT junction, not ONE there are THREE bus shelters- and commuters can make a choice, of which bus shelter they will be using. The one at Panambur was constructed for Rs 12 lakh. It is seen that one of the smart bus shelters under the smart city project has come up at Panambur where two bus shelters already exist. One bus shelter was constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and another by the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) and now a new smart bus shelter has been constructed by the MSCL.

A SMALL BUS SHELTER NEAR PUMPWELL ONLY A FEW USE IT.

It seems like the transport authority/public transport association and Mangaluru City Corporation have a mission. “It’s either more or less, but never adequate”. So, when people who commute daily by city or service buses complain of the hazards and hassles involved in boarding a bus, both the authorities seem to be aggravating the commuter’s problem. Bus shelters across the City are in shambles. In many places, there are no bus shelters at all, and at some spots, there is more than one bus shelter- and there are other spots where makeshift stops have added to the misery of the travelling public.

In conclusion, when there is a bus shelter where commuters are not using it, chances are that illegal folks use it for illegal activities, also four-legged animals like stray dogs and cows use it for their shelter. The city and transport authorities have to come out with a solution as to how to put these deserted bus shelters in use again-one way they can do it is to educate the bus drivers or post bus route numbers/destination names in front of these deserted bus shelters.