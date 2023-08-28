Commuters Fumed at the Slow Pace of Pumpwell-Padil NH Road Work Started in Feb 2022

Commuters Fumed at the Slow Pace of Pumpwell-Padil NH Road started in Feb 2022-It has also drawn criticism online and trolls making mockery at MP Nalin Kumar Kateel



Mangaluru: While we had seen a bunch of trolls and online criticisms on MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, during the construction and completion of the Kankanady Flyover which took nearly 10 Years, now we’re seeing a bunch of criticisms and trolls once again on MP Kateel about the delay in the work of the NH Pumpwell-Padil stretch of road, where the foundation stone was laid for the project on 13 February 2022.

The delayed development of the Pumpwell-Padil road stretch has become a subject of ridicule online. Internet trolls who were active online, posting about the sluggish progress in the construction of the Pumpwell flyover, are now targeting this project. This project which has been undertaken by The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) is developing the old national highway stretch between Pumpwell and Padil into a four-lane road, at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore, and is going at a slow pace.

After the NHAI denotified a 2.8 km stretch, which was earlier part of the Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH-75, the MSCL decided to develop it into a 24m wide stretch in 2022. Though the work began in February last year, it continues at a snail’s pace. “It took just 41 days for the competition of Chandrayaan-3 to cover 3.8 lakh kilometres, but the 3 km concrete road project from Padil to Pumpwell remains incomplete even after 547 days,” reads one of the memes that is doing the rounds on social media.

A Bhoomi puja for the work was held by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel on February 13, 2022. The new project involves increasing the road width from 10m to 24m, laying interlocks, providing rainwater drains, footpaths, a median with streetlights and utility ducts. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Sunil Kumar Bajal, CITU district general secretary, said “Though it is a major road that connects the Mangaluru Junction railway station, the new DC’s office complex and several villages, the work is moving at a snail’s pace. Daily commuters like me are facing inconvenience due to traffic jams. They have not started concrete work on many stretches, causing significant inconvenience to the public due to increased dust,”

Ms Shalini Pinto, a mother who takes her daughter to Capitanio school daily said, ” I am always nervous and fear for her life since the work started on this road in 2022, and with the heavy traffic moving in between the dug-up road does put a motorists life in risk. We are breathing dust while travelling on this stretch of road, which is no doubt harmful to our health. Does anyone from MSCL or NHAI care about peoples’ safety and health? Do any of our netas who travel on this road care about their people’s suffering, who put them into power? There have been narrow misses of accidents taking place while travelling on this road, and me being one of them, being knocked down by KSRTC bus, but luckily escaped with a few bruises on my hand”.

Corporator AC Vinayaraj said that he has brought the issue to the notice of MSCL authorities, and asked them to expedite the project. Meanwhile, MSCL General Manager (Technical) Er Arun Prabha KS speaking to Team Mangalorean said that the project is likely to be completed by December 2023. Several issues related to the acquisition of land and shifting utility lines have delayed the project’s implementation, however, negotiations are going on to speed up and complete the work soon. The work on shifting utility lines is over, and nearly 50% of the work is complete,”.

