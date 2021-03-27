Commuting on Disastrous & Pathetic S L Mathias Road a Nightmare for Citizens since 3 years?

Spread the love



















Commuting on Disastrous & Pathetic S L Mathias Road a Nightmare for Citizens and Residents of that area since 3 years?

Mangaluru: If you Drive, Ride, or Walk along the stretch of S L Mathias Road it is totally disastrous and pathetic, due to the SHABBY, UNSCIENTIFIC and INCOMPLETE work left behind by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL), under which the road is developed as part of Smart City project. The foundation stone for redeveloping this stretch of road began in 2018, and due to some issues the work was pending- and also after MSCL took up the work even though the work was going on a snail pace, due to some goof up with dumping of waste soil/mud against the rules, the High Court had sent a notice to MSCL, and in response the Managing Director of MSCL Akshy Sridhar decided to stop all the Smart City projects, among which S L Mathias Road was part of the list.

(Ref: Concretizing of S L Mathias Rd started in Feb 2018 Will It EVER be COMPLETED’ ask Residents )

It is a shame that such a pathetic road bears the name of Dewan Bahadur S. L. Mathias, K.S.G. aka Saturnine Louis Mathias (1868-1940) popularly known as S.L.Mathias, the First and only Lay Founder Member of CASK, and a well-known coffee planter in the City. This disastrous and pathetic road is an insult to this Man, to be in that condition to have the road in his name. Graduating from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru in 1889, Mathias had joined his father at Kelagur Coffee estate and in due course acquired many more estates and later acquired 500 acres of forest and planted tea. He continued to be one of the pillars and active members of CASK throughout his life, and an active figure in Mangaluru. If Late S L Mathias finds out that a pathetic and shabby road still bears His name, He would turn over in his grave, very angry and upset about something that he never expected?

Presently MCC which is on the verge of renaming roads and circles with names of their choice, should think of naming this “S L Mathias Road” as ‘MSCL Thodu’ or “MCC Thodu” (Thodu in Tulu means Gutter), since the present condition of this road is much more worse than a gutter. Now that the High Court had permitted MSCL to start the pending work, but due to shortage of jelly stones/construction stones since the government had put a ban on quarry operations, MSCL is facing the brunt of it. As per an engineer at MSCL, it is learnt that the government has agreed to lift the ban provided the quarry operators sign an affidavit to strictly follow the rules- so it will take two or three more days before construction stones/materials are made available in order to start the work.

BREAKING NEWS! S L Mathias Road in City is Hit by 3.2 Magnitude EARTHQUAKE?

Even though S L Mathias Road boasts of brand new posh high-rise apartments, unfortunately the builders have turned a blind eye towards the Road, along which all these residential structures exist. The S L Mathias road is so pathetic and dilapidated, with huge potholes, footpaths which lead to open ditches (some of them don’t have a start point nor an end point?)- and the residents and citizens who take this Road feel the brunt of all the inconveniences and hardships every single day- and so far nothing has been done to rectify the issue, neither by the MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Commissioner, MCC Mayor nor the area corporator.

If you look back, the foundation laying ceremony for the concretisation of S L Mathias Road at Kaprigudda was held on 2 February 2018, and speaking after laying foundation for the project, then MLA J R Lobo had said that the development of the S L Mathias Road would help in easing the traffic congestion in the Falnir area. He also said the road would be concretised at a cost of Rs 4.42 crores, and Footpaths will also be laid as part of the project. The project envisages concretizing the 950 meter long road, with the width of the concrete road around 40 feet, said Lobo. Exuding confidence that the locals would extend their full co-operation in execution of the project, he said funds for the same have been sanctioned under Premium FAR Fund.

Well said by J R Lobo, but looking at the present condition of S L Mathias Road simply doesn’t support his words said on 2 February 2018, and looks just the opposite, that even after three years of the start of concretizing this Road, it still remains incomplete, with lots of work still pending. And now yet another MLA Vedavyas Kamath has also done nothing other than putting up hoardings bearing his name and photo and also other netas about the development works. If a MLA, MP or any political leader lived on this road, efforts would have been put by them to complete the road. Unfortunately no netas or MCC authorities live on S L Mathias rd, hence the delay, I guess! Is this what we call a ‘Smart Project’ under MSCL and MCC?

A frustrated resident speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “For months now it has been unpleasant to come home to a dust-filled house that causes a myriad of health problems. Our vehicles have been parked at different places every time and it has been so inconvenient to frequent our own home. Not to mention the footpath that is now being used as the lane for all the two-wheelers. In addition to this is the fights that take place in the middle of the night between random passersby who hang around the now deserted road which makes it very difficult to even get a good night’s rest. Senior citizens all around the neighbourhood have been in discomfort. Family members and friends have not been able to visit in and around the area. We urge you to consider the plight of the residents of the area and complete the road repairs as soon as possible”..

Ramachandra, yet another resident, said, “I hardly come out of the house, since it is treacherous to commute, I only go out if necessary to buy basic necessities. It is shameful that we have to face all these inconveniences in this upcoming Smart City? “Driving on this pathetic road is so dangerous due to all the potholes and incomplete road work, especially at night when there are hardly any lights in the area. Very sad to look at the condition of the road which is miserable and shameful to explain”.

Senior citizen Helen said, “I am advised by my children who are abroad not to go out on this road until it is fully done. Me and a few of my friends from our apartment used to walk daily in the morning and evening, but with the present condition of the road, we have been using the apartment compound. It is very dangerous and not safe to walk on this road which has all the pits, debris, construction materials etc, and the authorities are not even bothered about the safety of the citizens-they are only behind our taxes. I hope I won’t be DEAD by the time this road gets completed ( laugh..)”.

A new motorist or a new pedestrian taking this road will face all the brunt that this Road has to offer, right from potholes, shabby humps, unsafe footpaths (which will lead you to death), irregular and uniformity path, and what not? And still our elected netas and district officials are proud to boast about this Smart City, when we have such ‘Smartless Roads’ and ‘Smartless Footpaths, which could kill the citizens or visitors. Nothing Less. Nothing More- I guess people will have to bear with such consequences and inconveniences, until a day comes when S L Mathias Road is FULLY COMPLETED and SAFE to DRIVE and WALK?