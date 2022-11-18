Complaint against Siddaramaiah’s aide for statement on Brahmins

The Brahmins Association in Mysuru has lodged a police complaint against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s close aide for his humiliating statement on Brahmins.



In the complaint lodged at the Kuvempunagar police station, it has been charged that the accused, Pa Mallesh, had issued objectionable statements on Brahmanism, Vedas and the Upanishads.

The complainant have pressed the police to register an FIR under IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion or any class), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).

On Sunday while releasing the book ‘Siddaramaiah@75’ in Mysuru, Mallesh had stated that under no circumstances people should trust the Brahmins and Brahminism, adding that the Veda and Upanishads have destroyed this nation.

“People should follow theBuddha, we all have Buddha on our side,” he said.

He further alleged that Brahmins are behind increasing the maximum limit of reservation to 60 per cent from 50 per cent.

“First Brahmins built mutts, later Lingayats followed it. Before 20 years Vokkaligas built a mutt for them. Now, all communities have mutts. There are many swamijis and mutts and all are pressing for reservations,” he maintained.

Mallesh also declared that Siddaramaiah would return to power, but said: “We can’t sit quietly, passing all responsibilities on to him. Prime Minister is for everyone. But, today’s Prime Minister has confined himself to RSS and BJP. What is our reaction in this regard? What are youth doing? How can such injustice happen?”

Siddaramaih, who also attended Sunday’s event, did not react to the statements.



