Complaint Filed against Advocate for Raping Woman on False Promise of Marriage

Udupi: A complaint has been filed in the Udupi Women police station against an advocate for allegedly raping a woman after luring her on the pretext of marriage.

According to the Udupi Women Police, advocate Sukumar Shetty, a resident of Kavadi near Kota befriended his friend’s sister and established a physical relationship with her by promising to marry her. The accused had kept the physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage, due to which she became pregnant. When the family members asked Sukumar Shetty to marry her, he refused.

The Udupi Town women police have started a search operation for Sukumar Shetty who is now absconding.