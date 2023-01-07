Complaint on illegal appointments in Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru: Vice President of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Employees Union, Surya Narayanamurthy has complained to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Union Railway Minister in connection with alleged illegal appointments.

The complaint was also given to the Union Urban Development Minister against the BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez.

The complainant alleged that, “Anjum Parvez had recruited 500 employees illegally”.

“The appointments have been done without notification, interview, without considering merit. By coming under political influence, the jobs are given at their whims and fancies,” he alleged.

The complaint further alleges that a retired tahsildar is given the post of HR Manager and persons aged between 60 and 70 years are recruited and paid lakhs in salariess.

“The recruitments are done without notification. If the notification was to be issued, the meritorious candidates would have got the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Parvez has rubbished the allegations, saying: “Surya Nanarayanamurthy is not the vice president of any of our employees associations. He is a blackmailer.

“We have a different system for the association. He has written letters to everyone just like that. The employees who worked under outsourcing contracts for six years have been recruited in Metro. This is done on humanitarian grounds.

“Justice is done to those who have worked for all these years.”



