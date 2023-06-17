Complaints Galore from Public Related to Traffic Issues during ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’

Mangaluru: Apart from the Phone-In Programme which is held on the First Saturday of Every Month, an initiative by Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, here is yet another initiative of a unique programme by him named ” ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’ (Traffic connectivity Day) which was held on Saturday 17 June at the Lions Ashoka Seva Bhavan near Kadri Park, Mangaluru, and was attended by a large number of citizens, who poured out a bunch of complaints on Traffic related issues, like Illegal Parking, Unscientific Road Humps/Speed-Breakers, Non-Functional Traffic Lights, among many other issues. This programme will be held every month on the Third Saturday.

The First person to raise his voice and address the Police Commission with his traffic-related complaints was Er Rajendra Kumar, an AAP member and an activist, who said, ” Need to provide yellow grid suitably at traffic intersection for a smooth traffic flow; At KPT junction, traffic lights are at wrong location-They should be placed before the vehicle enters the circle; The vehicles coming from the AJ Hospital road towards KPT junction are not visible properly to commuters; Dividers should be removed for senior citizens to cross at Zebra junction mainly Hampankatta Junction; Traffic lane discipline is required for the vehicle moving on the highway; among others.

Fredrick Paul with his complaints said, ” Illegal parking near Tejasvini Hospital in Kadri is creating a traffic jam, and no action is taken even though the hospital has basement parking; the Mallikatta playground in Kadri is encroached for illegal parking, including college school buses etc, also loading/unloading by logistics, thus children or adults who want to use the ground to play are out of luck-the bed should not be used for vehicle parking and driving classes; Motorists are unaware as to which side of the highway they can overtake because they are doing it the wrong way.

A social activist Hanumanth Kamath said, “When vehicles were parked in non-parking areas, the traffic police would earlier lock the wheels of the vehicles, but now they are clicking photographs. In this case, the public will get notice after several months. If the police department locks the wheel of four-wheelers, the person who has violated traffic norms will realize his mistake; Many of the traffic police even during peak hours/traffic congestion are seen busy chatting on their mobile phones instead of managing the traffic; Parking near Car Street temple is unorganized, where auto-rickshaw drivers park their vehicles wherever they feel like, thus occupying the spaces of other motorists; This creates problems for visitors who visit the temple there. Drug menace is on the rise in the City, and police should crack down on the drug dealers, and slap them with hefty fines and punishments; Police always target familiar people who are driving, but are easygoing on rich and highly influenced motorists, which need to be stopped.

C J F D’souza said that speed breakers on Lobo Lane in the City are unscientific, which have been put up by the residents. Also, speed breakers on the Highway near Padua College/Eden Club are against the India Road Traffic Rules, they need to be redesigned.; Illegal parking in front of the No Parking Signs near Kadri Park, which put others inconvenience; Traffic jam at Vas bakery-this needs to be checked as it is due to vehicles parked near business units. Jayasheel Adyanthaya, president of the Dakshina Kannada District Bus Operators Association said that the traffic signals in KPT and Nanthoor Junction are creating problems for the private buses. He also added that the public is suffering without shelter at the bus stand in the state bank vicinity.

Praveen Uchil complained that the students who come to the city from outer states are violating the traffic rules. “They are involved in reckless driving, triple riding and not using authentic number plates. The hospitals and other institutions which are working for commercial purposes are not providing parking facilities. Due to this, the public who visit these institutions and hospitals park their vehicles on the roadsides which are leading to traffic problems in the city, especially on Falnir road, where many clinics of doctors and a couple of hospitals are located; The ambulances bearing KL registration always have their sirens loud which is a nuisance to the citizens, unlike the local ambulances in the City.

Walter Menezes said that the traffic system where motorists coming from Falnir Road can’t make a right turn near Kankanady Circle is abused and is followed only when the traffic police are around the area. Social worker and Activist G K Bhat said -Buses not stopping bus bays or bus stops; No coordination between MCC smart City and other departments; Cars and other vehicles are parked on footpaths. The Pumpwell bus stand is urgently required-Circle should be remodelled; School colleges should have staggered timings; Auto-rickshaws charging extra fare at Mangalore Central and Junction. Railway Stations; RTO should check old vehicles on roadside in the city; Hotel Ocean Pearl uses public places to park its customer vehicles

Other traffic-related issues were Route buses should not be allowed to cancel for other reasons such as marriage functions etc; Pay to park to be implemented; Bus are not stopping at designated locations; MCC and MSCL are not doing work considering traffic; Buses do not stop at Thokkottu junction. An auto-rickshaw driver alleged that a pre-paid counter at the railway station is being run illegally. Several others also complained that a few auto-rickshaw drivers are not following the permit norms.

In reply to all the complaints poured in by the participants, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain assured that he will take necessary steps and suitable actions in rectifying all the traffic-related issues. He also urged that the public should also adhere to the rules, and try to cooperate with the police. “The police only can’t make a difference, but together with police and the public change is possible for a better society. We have also communicated with the security personnel at the schools/colleges as to how they too can help in easing out traffic congestion during start and end of school/college timings” added the Police Commissioner.

He said, ” Police will rope in institutions to regulate traffic movement. We have told various institutions to take up the responsibility of regulating traffic movement outside their premises in the morning and evening. Specific instructions have been given to traffic policemen that vehicle documents will be checked only when there is a visible traffic violation. All traffic police officers of the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector and above have been given body cameras. They are the ones who check the documents. If there is any instance of unnecessary document checking, please bring it to my notice. We are ensuring that the time of motorists is not wasted unnecessarily” He also urged citizens to come forward and join the Traffic Warden and help out at least a few hours during the week, for a smooth flow of traffic during peak hours.

DCP (Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar; RTO, Representatives from PWD, NHAI and others were present, during the ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’-the next programme will be held on the Third Saturday of July.

