Complaints on GAIL Officials about Shabby Work during Gas Pipe Laying-Mayor takes Them to Task

Mangaluru: One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it in the past and will see it in the future too. Without proper planning new roads are constructed, and after a while the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to the original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too?

And now with the laying of pipeline of natural gas, the brand new roads and footpaths are dug, creating hardship for motorists and pedestrians. And for the last few months the pipes have been stored on the footpaths, thereby making pedestrians use the street inside of the footpaths? Just for the benefit of a few thousand houses getting new natural gas connections, the rest of the public will have to suffer, with the pipeline work being started. And all the hard earned taxpayers money used in constructing new concrete roads and footpaths is being wasted, as the roads and footpaths are broken open to lay these gas pipelines. With a bunch of complaints made to Mangaluru city Corporation on Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) Authorities and their workers about Shabby Work during Gas Pipe Laying. MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty had held a meeting on Thursday, 23 December and took GAIL Officials to Task, and urged them to provide the complete work detai;ls before they resume their work-which has been stopped now as per the order of MCC.

Several complaints were made by frustrated citizens and motorists about the inconveniences caused by the slow pace of work during the gas pipe laying, and also the debris and dug up mud scattered on the streets/footpaths posing a risk to motorists and pedestrians. Complaints also claim that during the gas pipe laying work, the workers had damaged the drinking water pipeline, affecting water supply to many areas, and many other issues. In order to rectify these civic issues, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty had chaired a meeting along with top officials of GAIL and contractors, joined by few other MCC council members and corporators.

During the meeting, the GAIL officials were advised to provide details of works undertaken by them to MCC and provide complete details about the location of the work being undertaken. The mayor also directed the concerned engineers to provide this information relating to GAIL works, and urged them to restore the dug up roads following completion of work, so that motorists and pedestrians will not be affected by such problems.He advised all the entities connected with the execution of the said works to keep this in mind.

Looking at the steel pipes dumped on the footpaths along the stretch of the road where the gas pipe laying is done for the work in installing domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by The City Gas Distribution (CGD) Project with GAIL Gas Ltd, for supplying of natural gas to houses, is a another nightmare for pedestrians and motorists. And with all these pipes stored on the newly constructed footpaths, the morning walkers and general public have to make use of the streets, taking a risk of speeding vehicles.

A frustrated citizen of Mangaluru, had posted his comments on a WhatsApp group stating, “Welcome to Smart City-Mangaluru..we have built pavements, pathways, and concrete roads but our town planners and Smart City consultant…??..never thought we may need pipelines for natural gas in our kitchens…so comes GAIL with their pipelines.. now they dig those pavements and concrete roads and shall lay their pipelines.. who cares about a little inconvenience to the citizens, and who will foot the bill for the insanity. We the Citizens will pay more tax if we want our Smart City and our City planners RICHER..do watch the show folks, going on now”.

During the meeting, Deputy mayor Sumangala Rao, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, MCC chief whip Sudheer Shetty, MCC corporators Bhaskar, Shashidhar Hegde, Diwakar, Naveen D’Souza, Jayanandan Anchan, standing committee chairpersons, Lokesh Bollaje, Leelavati Prakash and Shobha Rajesh were present, among others.