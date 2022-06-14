‘Complete One Work First before Starting Another’- Minister Sunil Kumar Directs Agencies

‘Complete One Work First before Starting Another’-District In-Charge Minister V Sunil Kumar Directs Agencies

Mangaluru: If you look at all the developmental works that are taken up in the City, it seems like there is a lack of coordination between various agencies taking up development works in Mangaluru city which has resulted in haphazard implementation of projects causing inconvenience to the public.

In order to sort out all the problems, District Minister in charge V Suniil Kuamr during a meeting of state-level officials of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), GAIL Gas Limited, Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) said that a formal meeting will be held on June 23 and 24.

After holding a review meeting at the MCC on Monday, the minister told reporters that directions have been issued to implement development projects separately in each block of the city, instead of taking up works together in all wards at a time.

The minister said “I will review the progress of the works initiated in the city by various agencies by visiting the spots personally. Due to lack of coordination among the agencies, the concrete roads are dug again and again by various agencies, including GAIL for the supply of piped natural gas, KUIDFC for underground drainage and for laying pipelines under the Jalasiri 24X7 water supply scheme. Hence, a coordination meeting has been planned to expedite the ongoing works in the city,” .

“The action plan for the works to be taken up under the 15th Finance Commission funds and Mahatma Gandhi Vikas Yojana should be taken up separately in each block separately. Officials should ensure that only after completing work in one block should work in another block be taken up. This will also ensure that traffic is not affected during the ongoing work and the public do not face inconvenience”, added Sunil Kumar.

On monsoon preparedness, minister Sunil Kumar said, “Officials have been directed to ensure artificial floods are not created in the city. Steps should be taken to ensure rainwater flows on the storm water drains and not on roads. The work on Kadri and Kankanady markets will be accelerated, and the first phase of the work will be completed by December 2022. The tender process for the Surathkal market will also be completed by December”. .

MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, DC Dr K V Rajendra and MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar among others were present.