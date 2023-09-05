Concessional Rs 777 Heart Health Package at KMC, Book your Appointment Today

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital is offering concessional Heart health package at Rs 777/- only, which includes tests – Hemoglobin, Fasting Blood Sugar, Serum Creatinine, Fasting Lipid Profile, ECG and a Specialist consultation. Those interested in availing the heart health package can call 9448254700 to book an appointment.

Dr Harish Raghavan, Senior Heart Surgeon, KMC Hospital, Mangalore stated, “The previous year we at KMC Hospital have built awareness in the city by having a CPR activity for public at apartments, corporates, schools and malls. There was a drawing competition conducted at various schools. The message of heart health awareness reached more than 7500+ homes.”

Dr Narasimha Pai, Senior Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon, KMC Hospital, Mangalore said “Heart disease is a growing concern for many Indians, especially young ones and there are several reasons behind it. Factors such as lack of exercise, poor diet choices with lower fibre including processed foods, late night sleep, and less sleep. The need of the hour is to check on maintaining heart health in good condition. We all should take note that a heart attack impacts only those above the age of 50 years is a myth, however, recent and needs to be debunked urgently so that if there are signs, they are not dismissed in the confidence of youth.”

Dr Maneesh Rai, Cardiac Electrophysiologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore stated, “We have partnered with Red FM to build awareness amongst public by conducting HEARTBEAT – a unique heart health quiz program. It’s one of its kind awareness initiative, which is also circulated in social media. Every week 2 questions would be announced and 2 lucky winners per quiz will be awarded. This quiz will be run for Sweeks.”

Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said, “KMC Hospital has one of the largest heart care team in the city consisting of 4 full time Interventional Cardiologists; the only Cardiac Electrophysiologist in the region; team of Cardiac & Cardio Thoracic Surgeons along with the state of the art facilities and infrastructure including 2 Cath labs, Cardiac OT, Cardiac ICU to provide the best cardiac care in the region.”

Dr M N Bhat & Dr Rajesh Bhat U, Interventional Cardiologists, Dr Suraj Pai, Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon and Dr Iresh Shetty, Cardiac Surgeon were also present.

