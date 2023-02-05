Concrete Paving Work: Balebare Ghat on Kundapura-Thirthahalli Closed for Traffic

Udupi: To facilitate concrete paving of the road, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao has ordered the closure of the Balebare (Hulikal) Ghat on the State Highway 52 stretch connecting Udupi and Shivamogga districts for two months from February 5 to April 5.

In an order, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Ghat stretch is an important link between the coast, the district of Shivamogga and beyond. Trucks transporting essential commodities, including petroleum products from MRPL, make use of the Ghat to supply fuel to Shivamogga and the surrounding districts. Many inter-district passenger buses also make use of the Ghat stretch between Hosangadi in the Udupi district and Masthikatte in the Shivamogga district.

During the closure of the Ghat stretch, heavy-goods vehicles of up to 16 tonnes of weight and other lighter vehicles may ply via Kollur Ghat, that is, Kundapur, Kollur, Nagara, Kanugod and Thirthahalli, the DC said.

Light motor vehicles may use the stretch of Kundapur, Halady, Someshwara and Agumbe Ghat to reach Thirthahalli. Multi-axle and very heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from taking these two alternative routes.

