‘Concretization at the Base of Peepal Tree in Car Street Literally Killed It’ say Environmentalists

‘Concretization at the Base of Peepal Tree in front of Shri Venkataramana Temple Car Street Literally Killed It’ say Environmentalists. On 24 January 2021, a 350-year-old Peepal Tree got uprooted in front of the said Temple- Three Vehicles, including two construction vehicles belonging to Mugrody Construction and a car were severely damaged. (Ref : A 350-Year-old Peepal Tree Uproots- 3 Vehicles Severely Damaged near Car Street Temple )

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident, which took place on 24 January 2021 around 8.30 am, a nearly 350-year-old huge peepal tree right in front of Shri Venkataramana Temple got uprooted and came crashing down on a crane and small water tanker parked next to the peepal tree belonging to Mugrody Construction, and also damaging a car parked nearby. Luckily except for these three vehicles, there were no injuries to people/devotees who are seen visiting Shree Venkataramana Temple. Due to that early morning timing there were not many vehicles parked nearby to the fallen tree, and also not many people moving around being a Sunday. Also luckily the tree got uprooted and fell opposite to the Temple, if it had fallen on the Temple side, there would have been extensive damage to the entrance portion of the temple.

But by looking at the base of the fallen peepal tree, it was totally dry and decayed, since the roots couldn’t spread to reach for water and oxygen. And sadly we are seeing a bunch of such trees, either at religious sites or at apartment/institutions premises etc, with their base surrounded by concrete, thus preventing the roots from expanding, resulting in quick death of the tree. Even though after the fall of the peepal tree due to lack of water and oxygen for the roots to reach, it is surprising to note that the temple authorities are constructing a concrete surrounding using granite stones, for a yet another few decades old Peepal Tree situated very next to the peepal tree, that got uprooted. Does it make any sense when one tree dies of suffocation due to a concrete base, and you are going ahead in concretizing another peepal tree? When are we going to learn and change by our mistakes?

Concrete surrounding the base of peepal tree in Car street preventing it in getting water and oxygen

Decayed and Dried Up base of the Peepal Tree

Dinesh Holla, a well-known artist and environmental activist speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “With no doubt, the collapse of the peepal tree near Car Street temple was due to non-sufficient of oxygen and water for the roots, due the concrete surrounding. Roots of trees generally extend at least as far out as the shadow of the canopy of the tree. This area is referred to as the Protected Root Zone (PRZ). Covering this area with concrete is likely to cause the death of the tree by physically damaging the roots and by inhibiting oxygen and water from reaching the roots, and that is what happened in the case of the Car street peepal tree. Additionally, the roots of the tree have the potential to damage/crack the concrete as they grow trying to reach water and oxygen”.

Construction going on of the concrete/granite work surrounding the peepal tree next to the uprooted Peepal tree?

“There are a number of permeable paving materials that you might consider instead of concrete. These include such materials as paving bricks, flagstones or patio blocks as long as they are laid without mortar. Another possibility is a raised wooden deck that could go right up to the edge of the tree with no harm as long as its foundation didn’t damage the roots of the tree. Root systems may also rise to the surface, wreaking havoc with any concrete that’s poured near the tree. To ensure healthy tree growth and avoid creating a tripping hazard, understand the effect of mixing trees and concrete in your landscape ” added Holla..

Suresh K R, a Botany professor who was near the tree when it came crashing down said, “I have been noticing this tree since years, and I was always worried about how this tree would get air and water when a solid concrete was surrounding its base. The result was that its roots got dried up and decayed, resulting in its uproot. If it had proper oxygen, water and room for the roots tos pread, the tree would have lasted a few more decades.. The root growth of a tree is roughly equivalent to its canopy. The roots take in nutrients, oxygen and water to power the tree’s growth. Gardeners call this area the protected root zone, and its health is critical to the health of the tree”.

“When concrete is placed over the roots, the digging required to create the patio or concrete space damages critical root structures. Covering this zone with concrete inhibits the tree’s ability to take in water and oxygen. As a result, laying concrete under an existing tree may result in the tree’s death. If you need to build a walkway that runs over the roots of a mature tree, brick is a suitable material. I would recommend brick for any paving projects over roots, thanks to its permeability. The openings between bricks allows water to trickle down and reach the roots. Sorry this tree lost its life due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Apart from having a concrete ring around the trees, we are also seeing trees getting suffocated by concrete footpaths around them done in an unscientific way, either by MCC or MSCL. At least two-feet of space must be given or the tree will die slowly. There must be sufficient mud around the tree so water reaches the roots. Even if we tie a rope or an iron wire around the bark, wood takes that shape, thereby biting into its skin. Concrete around trees is harming them very badly. Just like human beings, trees also have life. Team Mangalorean also observed that commercial shops put the concrete around trees themselves, making place for their customers to sit, unload the shop’s goods, and other activities- but by doing so, the trees are hurt badly.

Trees which are unable to bear the air pollution and decaying should also be identified by the forest department or concerned people. But it seems like no one is doing their job right- and as a result we have trees come crashing down on vehicles etc now and then. A few officials from MCC say that when they are ready to trim or cut down old and hazardous trees, they are usually stopped by environment activists or Forest dept officials- so they are in a fix. On the other hand, the problem with our MCC authorities is that they wait till the trees fall, and then only take action–like many trees had fallen due to rains recently.

The safety of pedestrians and of all road users should be the first and most important priority for National Highway authorities and also local authorities and also for a State body that has responsibility in this area. Some of these trees may have disease, which is a clear indication of root rot. Through this report Team Mangalorean is asking as a matter of urgency with the concerned people at MCC and Forest department that old and hazardous trees are inspected and that those that appear in any way dubious should be promptly removed, before they crash down resulting in injuries or death to motorists or pedestrians. And for every tree that is cut, plant 100 more trees, so at least human lives could be saved ,and also prevent damages to property and vehicles.