Condemning the Atrocities & Killing of Hindus in Kashmir Bajrang Dal Stages Protest in City



Mangaluru: Recently, the Terrorists have killed as many as five people in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three days. Of these, four belong to the minority communities including three Hindus and one Sikh. Non-Muslims are being selectively killed in Kashmir which is reminiscent of the dark period of the valley about 31 years ago that saw the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. On October 5, terrorists also killed a man named Virendra Paswan in Awantipora, a resident of Bihar and used to sell ‘golgappa’ . The same day, terrorists killed a man named Mohammed Shafi Lone in Bandipora. The terrorists suspected that this person was a police informer and was giving jobs to Hindus. For this reason, he was killed. These are among other Hindus who were killed recently in Kashmir.

Sources reveal that ever since the campaign to resettle the Kashmiri Pandits has started, Hindus are being killed selectively. The terrorists are trying to give them the message that whoever comes here to live, work, teach their children in school, will be killed. This pattern is similar to that of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, where in the name of Islamic fundamentalism, all those who do not believe in radical jihad and Sharia are being killed. Several outfits have claimed responsibility for these terror attacks in Kashmir. People have raised voices stating that the opposition leaders of our country sit on dharna to go to Lakhimpur Kheri, hug and console the families of the victims there, but they do not pay attention to the Hindu families of Kashmir whose loved ones were brutally killed by terrorists.

Locally, condemning the killing of innocent Hindus in Kashmir, the Dakshina Kannada Bajrang Dal staged a protest near Mallikatta Circle in the City on Saturday, 9 October 2021 as Bajrang Dal had given a nation-wide call to hold protests against the assassination of Hindus and atrocities heaped on them in Kashmir. So the protest here in the City was part of the support for the call given by the National Bajrang Dal. Apart from Mangaluru, protests were held in Udupi, Kodagu and Puttur. In the city, apart from protests held at Mallikatte Circle in the City, the protests were held near the Thokkottu flyover, Haleangadi junction, Moodbidri bus stand and near Gurpur simultaneously.

Speaking during the protest a Bajrang Dal leader said, “The best way to end Islamic terrorism in J&K is to safely rehabilitate the exiled Kashmiri Hindus and provide them free mobility in the valley. We urge the Central government to take coercive steps to tackle ‘Islamic Jihadists’ spreading their tentacles in Kashmir. We suggest that the rehabilitation of the indigenous Hindu migrants back to the valley, calling it the best way to curb terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. We warn that the ill-fated attempt to break India’s unity and integrity will fail miserably and that Hindu organizations will respond appropriately to such attempts. Bajrang Dal is “hurt by the brutal killings of Hindus in Kashmir and will hold demonstrations across the country until brutal killings of Hindus are stopped. The Central government should teach a lesson to Pakistan to put a curb on jihadi terrorism. We know very well how to give a befitting reply to radical Jihadi terrorism. Every single worker of Bajrang Dal and VHP is ready for this”.

