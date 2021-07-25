Spread the love



















Condition of Former MP Oscar Fernandes Stable on 5th Day at ICU- Family Asks for Prayers

Mangaluru: The condition of former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes continues to be CRITICAL but STABLE on the fifth day, where he is under treatment in ICU at Yenepoya Hospital, Kodialbail-Mangaluru. Oscar was critically injured after he accidentally fell while doing his regular exercise on Monday. The veteran Congress leader had lost balance while doing the wall pushups and hit against the wall. On Tuesday, it was discovered that he had a clot in the brain, after he went to his regular hospital where he undergoes dialysis. He had informed the doctor that he had been getting frequent headaches after his fall on Monday. The hospital authorities immediately admitted him after the discovery of the clot in his brain.

A confidant of Fernandes said that he continues to be on the ventilator, but there’s improvement in his condition and movement in his hands and legs. A neuro-surgeon has been monitoring his condition and has indicated that his condition was stable as of now. Medical Director of Yenepoya Hospital Dr Muhammed Thahir in a statement has said 80-year-old former Union Minister has incurred intracranial bleeding following a trivial head injury during his routine workout. “His condition is complicated by his cardiac and kidney issues for which he has been on treatment for sometime in our hospital. But his present condition is stable, and we will closely monitor his condition, so there is nothing to worry for the time being” added Dr Thahir.



A close member of the family speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Since Tuesday Oscar has been in the ICU, and as of today his condition is stable. Doctors have said that they will wait for a couple more days,before any further decision is taken. There were plans of shifting Oscar to a renowned hospital in Delhi, but the shifting process is slightly complicated and the doctors in Delhi are keen on getting more details of his present health condition before taking further steps of shifting from Mangaluru to Delhi. So the local doctors are not rushing into making any further decision at the moment, but closely monitoring his condition “.

On Saturday, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari De D Veerendra Heggade, former minister Mahadevappa, MR Seetharam and adamaru Math Senior Seer Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami visited Yenepoya super speciality hospital, where Oscar is undergoing treatment. Heggade speaking to the media said, “Oscar Fernandes is one of the greatest leaders in the state. I pray for his speedy recovery, and he will be fine soon with people’s prayers”

Fernandes, 80, was the Union minister for transport, road and highways and labour and employment under the UPA government. The well-respected politician has a close proximity to the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Becoming a minister for the very first time in the UPA – II Government, Fernandes has held many key posts in the Manmohan Singh government and also in the party. Being an AICC General Secretary in the UPA government was also a major career leap for him.

