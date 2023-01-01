Condolence Message of Cardinal Ferrao on the Death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman is deeply grieved by the passing away of our dear Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, which occurred a few hours ago at the Vatican.

We pray, together with the Universal Church, that God may grant him eternal peace and joy. At the same time, we thank the same God for the gifts He bestowed on this great Shepherd, who guided the Catholic Church in really challenging times.

Pope Benedict XVI was a towering intellectual, a deeply holy and humble person and a zealous Pastor who was eager to spread the message of the Gospel to the ends of the world. He will be remembered as one of the greatest theologians of the 20th century. Unmatched scholarliness, fine gentlemanliness and a constant desire to grow in holiness characterized the life and the ministry of this great Pope. A man of strong convictions on vital theological and moral issues, he possessed the strength to stand by the teachings of the Church, even in the face of fierce opposition. After he tendered his resignation as Pope almost ten years ago, surprising the whole world, he did what he said he would do: he prayed for the Church and thus continued to serve the Church in silence.

In addition to the instructions issued to our Pastoral Clergy by our Chancellor, we determine that a Solemn Pontifical Mass be celebrated in our Cathedral Church at Old Goa, on the day of the Funeral of Pope Emeritus, the 5th of January 2023, at 4:30 p.m., with the participation of the Faithful, the Religious, the Clergy and also, possibly members of other faiths who would like to associate themselves with us, on this solemn occasion.

The offices of the Archbishop’s House and of other Diocesan Centres and Bodies will remain closed on the day of the Funeral and the Papal Flag will be flown at half mast in the Archbishop’s House, until the day of the funeral.