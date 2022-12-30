Condolences pour in from Bengal’s political circles over demise of PM’s mother

Kolkata: Condolences started pouring in from political circles of West Bengal soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heera Ben passed away on Friday morning.

In a statement issued from her office, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences over the demise. “She died at a hospital in Ahmedabad this morning. She was 100. She was the symbol of love, patience and faith. She was extremely affectionate towards children. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister,” she said in the message.

Meanwhile, BJP’s national vice- president and party Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh told newspersons that Late Heera Ben Modi was a symbol of Mother India blessing all with the shadow of affection. “The loss of a mother is the greatest loss for anyone. The Prime Minister was supposed to come to Kolkata today and inaugurate a number of projects. I heard that those will be done virtually. We would have been more inspired if the Prime Minister had come,” Ghosh said.

Leader of the Opposition in state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari also mourned the demise saying “Extremely disheartened to know that Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi Ji passed away. I pray to Lord Shiva that her pious soul attain eternal peace. My sympathies & condolences to Hon’ble PM and the other children of Smt. Heeraben Modi Ji. Om Shanti,” a Twitter message from Adhikari read.

BJP’s state president in West Bengal and party MP, Sukanta Majumdar also issued a Twitter message expressing condolence. “Saddened by the demise of the mother of our Hon’ble PM Shri @@narendramodi Ji, #Heeraben Ji. May God give sadgati to the departed soul. She will always be remembered for her simplicity and great values. Om Shanti,” Majumdar’s Twitter message read.