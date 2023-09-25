Conduct Survey to identify Differently-abled persons and Senior Citizens to maintain Data Bank – Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, on Sunday, said that the the gram panchayats in Udupi district should conduct a survey to identify differently-abled persons and senior citizens and maintain their data bank.

She was speaking at a function organised by the government to distribute physical aids and assisted living devices to senior citizens under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana in Udupi. In all, 495 senior citizens were distributed with 2,496 devices costing Rs 48.5 lakh on the occasion.

Later, the Department for the Welfare of Differently-abled and Senior Citizens should send a proposal to the Union government listing out the number of persons who required physical aids and assisted living devices. With this, all such persons who required the devices could be reached out as the government will distribute them the devices freely through the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a Union government undertaking. Now the absence of the data bank has resulted in the same persons applying and getting the devices again and again, she said.

She also said that the government has identified land at Varamballi in Udupi to build a hospital of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the foundation stone for its construction will be laid soon.

Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Development, Differently-abled and Senior Citizens Welfare Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar, who is also the Udupi district in-charge, said that officials should ensure that the differently-abled and senior citizens received the benefits of the Union and State governments. Officials should discharge their duties properly and make sure that the beneficiaries receive the benefits on-time.

Hebbalkar said that 6,800 differently-abled persons in Karnataka now require vehicles. Of them, 3,000 persons will be allotted vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore in this financial year. The remaining persons will be distributed vehicles in the next financial year. Honest efforts will be made to address the grievances of the differently-abled, she said.

The Minister said that the State government will conduct ‘Janata Darshan’ on 25th of every month in all districts to address the grievances of the people.

MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty and Gururaja Shetty Gantihole were present on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...